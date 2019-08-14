Marie Béland Comes To La Chapelle This Fall

The piece BESIDE of maribé - sors de ce corps, in partnership with Montréal Danse, will be the subject of four performances at La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines in Montréal, from October 15th to 18th, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Part of a trilogy alongside BEHIND (2010) and BETWEEN (2015), BESIDE is a collaboration between companies maribé - sors de ce corps and Montréal Danse, and their respective Artistic Directors, Marie Béland, choreographer and Kathy Casey, dramaturge.

How is the body support speeches constructed today ? Live radio as a vocal score becomes here a pretext to question the role of the body in this both political and social act that is to communicate to the greatest number of opinions and information. Does their overabundance prevent us from understanding each other ?

In BESIDE, third opus of the B+B+B trilogy, Marie Béland is interested in the body communicating through the body of the Other. By borrowing the words and movements of the local media, the performers assume the identity of all those who speak in the public square and address our relationship to the construction of truth, fake news and the role the body can play in the credibility of what is said in the media.

Choreographer : Marie Béland Performers and collaborators : Rachel Harris, Sylvain Lafortune, Bernard Martin Dramaturg : Kathy Casey Light designer and technical director : Karine Gauthier Costumes : Dave St-Pierre Partnership and coproduction : maribé - sors de ce corps and Montréal Danse

Since the creation in 2005 of the company maribé - sors de ce corps, it has produced a series of unique works, where indiscipline reigns with precision and verve. The works, at first glance nonchalant, are the starting point for a deep reflection on human nature and social mores : choreographer Marie Béland asks questions about dance, performance in general, and dance presentations, showing us their inner workings and sometimes their flaws. Her movement vocabulary draws together physical energy, absurd humor, pop culture, and audience involvement, in a juxtaposition of the senses that is as surprising as it is joyful.

Under the artistic direction of Kathy Casey, Montréal Danse produce contemporary dance performances with invited choreographers - creators who are rethinking, redefining and reworking what is a dance. Through a process of deep questioning performance and the body, Montréal Danse encourages bold ideas and help discover ways to express them and give them form. Together they explore new ways to be with the audience and share fresh, powerful propositions. This unique accompaniment nourishes works like no other - mature, exciting works, supported by experienced and committed dancers. Work after work, Montréal Danse creates a vibrant repertoire that reflects the most advanced choreographic desires and

contemporary issues.

