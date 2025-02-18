MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL Comes To Elgin Theatre In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mad Hatter The Musical comes to Toronto in 2025 for a journey down the rabbit hole and into the whimsical world of Wonderland at the legendary Elgin Theatre.

Long before Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, there was the enigmatic Mad Hatter, and soon Toronto will have the chance to discover his mysterious past in this spellbinding original musical. Audiences will uncover the secrets behind the transformative tale filled with intrigue, magic and songs such as “In a Mood”, “Just A Memory” and “Will You Be My Wonderland”.

The Toronto production follows the triumphant launch of the show in Montreal, QC with Alexandre Da Costa and the Orchestre Philharmonique du Québec at Place des Arts (2023). The mesmerizing story was also brought to the stage for a successful run of dates at Phoenix's prestigious Herberger Theater Center (2024), which went on to win 10 Broadway World Awards and made history by sweeping every category it was nominated for. From Best Musical and Best Ensemble to Best Lead Performer and Best Supporting Performer, the production dominated, showcasing its groundbreaking artistry and resonating deeply with the audience.

Mad Hatter The Musical features book, music, and lyrics by Vincent Connor, Michael J. Polo and Victor Valdez. The Toronto production will be helmed by the acclaimed UK director Nick Winston, known for his work on Shrek, the musical, We Will Rock You, Annie, and Bonnie & Clyde, and produced by Shannon Bienvenue.

Northampton-based, Nick Winston has become a successful director, choreographer and actor since discovering his love for the arts from a young age. While still a teenager, he performed with Rudolf Nureyev in Don Quixote for the Boston Ballet Company and later spent two years in the German production of Cats before moving to Vienna to perform in Disney's Beauty & The Beast. He also performed as an actor in Chicago, Fosse, Kiss Me, Kate, West Side Story and The Boyfriend before starting his career as a director and choreographer on the national touring productions of The Wedding Singer, Fame and Rock of Ages.

Since then, Nick has continued to work on notable international productions, received multiple Olivier Award nominations, a BAFTA nomination for Best Live Entertainment and won a WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical. His West End credits include Your Lie in April (Harold Pinter), Death Note (Lyric), Bonnie & Clyde (Garrick), Chess (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), The Secret Garden (London Palladium), Annie (Piccadilly) and Loserville (Garrick). Most recently, Nick directed and choreographed the World Tour of We Will Rock You, a new production of Shrek the Musical and the world premiere of Burlesque the Musical. He is also the director, choreographer and creative developer of the new musical Midnight Cowboy.

Shannon Bienvenue, from the Maritimes, is a dynamic Canadian producer and investor in the arts and entertainment industry with over three decades of expertise in business, marketing, and creative endeavours. Having successfully produced two acclaimed productions of Mad Hatter The Musical (Montreal concert and Phoenix), she is thrilled to bring the production to Toronto audiences in 2025 and launch the commercial production. With an innovative approach, and unwavering dedication, Shannon is committed to creating an unforgettable experience for audiences.

“We all have something that makes us unique—our superpower. Mad Hatter The Musical is a celebration of that uniqueness, a reminder that it's okay to be different, and an invitation to step into our power, just as Franklin does. This is more than a show; it's a movement to unpack what it means to be human, to embrace our messiness, and to celebrate our magic,” said Shannon Bienvenue, Lead Producer.

Step into the whimsy with our esteemed Toronto production partners, Pattison Media, Juillette et Chocolat, and Vienna's illustrious Feurich OLYA Keyboards. For a deeper dive down the rabbit hole, visit www.madhatterthemusical.com, and don't forget to follow along across social media landscapes for the latest updates. Keep your pocket watches handy for announcements on the 2025 Toronto show dates, ticket availability, and casting details. Wonderland awaits!

Comments