Les Ballets Trockadero Return to Montreal

Show One Productions has announced the return of the legendary, all-male ballerinas, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (the Trocks), onstage October 16th, 2025 at Théâtre Maisonneuve – as part of the company's hotly anticipated 50th Anniversary Tour, which also includes performances in Toronto on October 18 & 19 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Following their 2020 sold out appearance, the Trocks are back with a glittering new program full of razor-sharp wit and spectacular technique. Brimming with breathtaking artistry and rampant sauciness, the company will lovingly skewer such audience favourites as Swan Lake, The Dying Swan and Paquita. For this special occasion, the Trocks will also unveil a fresh batch of highbrow hilarity with excerpts of the contemporary work, Metal Garden, choreographed by Sean Curran.

“It's always a night to remember when the Trocks take the stage in size 12 pointe shoes!” says Svetlana Dvoretsky, President & Executive Producer of Show One Productions. “We have had the sincere privilege of presenting the Trocks' raucous humour and technical prowess to Canadian audiences since 2008, and we are overjoyed to reunite Montrealers with their unbridled positivity and comic genius, in celebration of the company's milestone 50th anniversary. Audiences will not want to miss this special anniversary showcase, replete with their signature theatrics and extraordinary virtuosity.”

Lauded internationally by audiences and critics alike, the Trocks are dedicated to presenting lovingly crafted parodies of beloved ballet classics. Founded in New York City in 1974 in the wake of the Stonewall uprising, the company has grown from its roots in late-late shows in off-off Broadway lofts to a global touring sensation.

In the five decades since the company's founding, the Trocks have performed in more than 43 countries and 650 cities worldwide, including Amsterdam, Auckland, Barcelona, Beijing, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Moscow (at the famed Bolshoi Theater), Paris (at the Chatelet Theater), Rome, Sydney, Tokyo, and Vienna.

The ensemble's legendary comedy emerges by incorporating and exaggerating the foibles, accidents, and underlying incongruities of serious dance. The fact that men dance all the parts — bodies delicately balancing en pointe as swans, sylphs, water sprites, romantic princesses, and angst-ridden Victorian ladies — enhances, rather than mocks, the spirit of dance as an art form, delighting and amusing both dance connoisseurs and newcomers to the ballet.

Over the past 50 years, the Trocks have celebrated iconic milestones, such as a feature in a 1974 issue of Vogue, a television appearance with on-screen legend Shirley MacLaine, and dancing for then-Prince Charles (the future King Charles III) at the annual Royal Variety Performance. With a slew of countless other awards and achievements in the wake of an ever-changing world for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, Les Ballet Trockedero de Monte Carlo is marking half a century of world-renowned subversive excellence.