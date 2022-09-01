Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Le Studio TD and L'Equipe Spectra Launch L'Equipe Spectra | Série Libre

Multidisciplinary artist Naomi heads the Série Libre presented by TD lineup on Thursday, September 8 at 8 pm. 

Sep. 01, 2022  
Le Studio TD and L'Equipe Spectra will officially launch Série Libre presented by TD, a series of free shows at 305 St. Catherine Street West. This initiative celebrates emerging local talent in all its diversity and offers young artists a more inclusive platform for connecting with Montreal audiences and taking their careers to the next level.
Série Libre presented by TD also gives artists the chance to professionally record one of their songs and to produce a video about their life and musical journey.

Multidisciplinary artist Naomi heads the Série Libre presented by TD lineup on Thursday, September 8 at 8 pm. She is on the short list of artists selected by the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal team to perform on the Studio TD stage. Naomi spices up her Caribbean summer tunes with pop, R&B and house influences. Audiences have been able to hear her songs on French radio for a little over a year now, including Tout à nous, Zéro stress, Semblant and Pas le temps de jouer. Naomi opened for Yseult at this year's Francos de Montréal music and performance festival, and her self-titled album, co-written with Coeur de pirate, will be available on streaming platforms on September 9, the day after the show. Stay tuned - a new song will be released on September 6 on Le Studio TD's social networks.

On Thursday, October 20, Hanorah takes the Studio TD stage. This soul and R&B inspired singer-songwriter has recently opened for Mavis Staples, the Seratones and Coeur de pirate. In 2017, Hanorah made it to the quarterfinals of La Voix 5, and in 2019, she won the Apéros FEQ competition. She has also performed at the Ottawa Bluesfest Festival and at the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Her first EP, For the Good Guys and the Bad Guys, has gotten over 1 million streams. Her album Perennial will be released in October.
Other shows in the Série Libre presented by TD series will be announced soon. All concerts are free and open to the public. First come, first served! No reservations required.
To learn more about Le Studio TD and the upcoming Série Libre shows, visit lestudiotd.com.





