Italian Company Komoco Returns To Montreal With PUPO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From November 11 to 15, 2025 at Place des Arts' Cinquième Salle, Danse Danse will welcome Italian choreographer Sofia Nappi and her company KOMOCO with Pupo, a magnetic work based on Carlo Collodi's Pinocchio. Acclaimed throughout Europe for her dynamic choreographic language, Nappi delivers a contemporary tale of identity and emancipation.

In Italian, pupo means both child and puppet - two figures that Nappi brings into dialogue in this poetic work. Blending the gestures of Ohad Naharin's Gaga technique with the exuberance of Hofesh Shechter, she adds minimalist gestures such as breakdancing to embody the puppet's own jerks, the dazzling growth of a long nose, tango steps and animal movements.

On stage, the seven performers plunge us into this initiation rite, carried by a bewitching soundtrack ranging from Folkloric rhythms to Chopin, and a sober, evocative scenography. The white masks that mysteriously appear and disappear on the faces of the performers will not fail to intrigue the audience, reminding them of the stereotypes and social criticism of the old Italian commedia dell'arte.

In this international co-production with Danse Danse, Nappi explores transformation and the passage to adulthood, while paying tribute to Carlo Collodi's famous tale, which has brought us back to our humanity for 140 years.