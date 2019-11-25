First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Montreal Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montreal:
Best Actor - Leading or Featured (Community)
Best Actress - Leading or Featured (Community)
Best Community Theatre Company
Best Direction of a Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Direction of a Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Direction of a Play or Musical (Community)
Best Ensemble (Community)
Best Ensemble Cast (Professional/Independent)
Best Fringe Festival Production
Best Independent Theatre Company
Best Leading Actor - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Leading Actor - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Leading Actress - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Leading Actress - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Musical (Community)
Best Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Musical Direction
Best Original Choreography
Best Original Costume Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Original Lighting Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Original Set Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Original Sound Design (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Musical (Professional/Independent)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role - Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Play (Community)
Best Play (Professional/Independent)
Best Professional Theatre Company
Emerging Artist Award
Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 24%
Joel Bernstein - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 13%
John Elliott - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 12%
Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 15%
Jeanne Motulsky - CABARET - Cote St-Luc Dramatic Society 14%
Marie-Pier Poulin - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 11%
Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 26%
WISTA 20%
CoMUM 19%
Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 35%
Amy Blackmore - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 17%
COREY PAYETTE - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 17%
Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 22%
Tamara Brown - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Black Theatre Workshop 17%
Amanda Kellock - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - repercussion theatre 13%
Maxim David / Audrée Rossignol - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 27%
Anisa Cameron - CABARET - Cote Saint-Luc Dramatic Society 26%
Juliana Astorino - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 16%
LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 26%
CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 24%
FIREBRINGER - Just Right Productions 15%
BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 36%
ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mainline 18%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 13%
BATH/ORY - FIMIIDO 28%
THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTIAN - productions presents 17%
THE GET TOGETHER - Mapscastle 15%
Contact Theatre 45%
In the Wings Promotions 21%
Snowglobe Theatre 17%
Joel Bernstein - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 44%
Andrew Morrisey - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 24%
DILLAN CHIBLOW - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE and URBAN INK 21%
Ryan Bommarito - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 20%
Steven Charles - CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 17%
Chance Jones-Sauray - HAMLET - Snowglobe Thatre 14%
Camille Cormier-Morasse - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 42%
EVA FOOTE - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 22%
Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 21%
Cara Krisman - INDECENT - The Segal Centre for Performing Arts 20%
SARAH CONSTIBLE - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 19%
Alexandra Przybyla - PROOF - Snowglobe Theatre 18%
CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 29%
LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 26%
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - WISTA 22%
BONNIE & CLYDE, THE MUSICAL - Contact Theatre 47%
CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 22%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 17%
William Karras - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 24%
Corina Vincelli - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 17%
David Terriault - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE 13%
Jesse Matteau - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 25%
Debora Friedmann - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 24%
Vincent Bourdages - 9 TO 5 - WISTA 16%
Jess Beyer & Adrienne Gantenberg - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre 46%
LOUISE BOURRET - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 18%
Sig Moser - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions 17%
Malika Pharand - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 38%
JEFF HARRISON - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 18%
CLAUDE ACCOLAS - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 13%
Kenzia Dallie - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 42%
BRIAN DUDKIEWICZ - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 16%
Ken Mackenzie - ONCE - SEGAL CENTRE 14%
Evan Brown - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 44%
Kris Boyd - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 24%
Brian Kenny - ONCE - Segal Centre 12%
Julia Kennific - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 40%
Michelle St-John - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 15%
Leya Gervais - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 12%
Julia Juhas - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 56%
VICTORIA BARKOFF - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 24%
ELLIE MOON - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 20%
Mike Mastromonaco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 24%
Daniel Wilkenfeld - BONNIE & CLYDE - Contact Theatre 23%
AARON M WELLS - CHILDREN OF GOD - SEGAL CENTRE AND URBAN INK 16%
SAM STEIN - INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 47%
OLIVER BECKER - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - SEGAL CENTRE 31%
Jake Juli Caceres - GLENGARRY GLENROSS - Mainline 22%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Hudson Players Theatre 42%
THE MIRACLE WORKER - Lakeshore players 32%
ALMOST, MAINE - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 27%
INDECENT - SEGAL CENTRE 21%
CHOIR BOY - Centaur Theatre 17%
HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Centaur Theatre 13%
The Segal Centre For The Performing Arts 38%
Contact Theatre 30%
In the Wings Promotions 12%
Jeremy Lewis - FIREBRINGER - Just Right Productions 17%
Jade Boisvert - LÉGALEMENT BLONDE - Centre d'essai UdeM 15%
Craig Dalley - CABARET - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society 14%
