Ensemble ArtChoral Presents MOONLIGHT This Month

On January 15, at Maison symphonique, immerse yourself in a night of tranquility with Ensemble ArtChoral, under the direction of Matthias Maute, as they present an a cappella choral celebration entitled Moonlight.

The twenty-four professional singers of Ensemble ArtChoral will passionately interpret some of the most beautiful selections of choral repertoire. Among the selected pieces, music lovers will hear Mozart's famous Ave verum corpus, the famous first movement of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata, arranged for choir and piano, and many more!

It wouldn't be a choral celebration without a surprise! During the concert, 200 singers from five different choirs will join the Ensemble to show the audience the true power of the human voice.

"Choral singing allows us to express our deepest emotions. By blending the voices together in a choir, it allows us to portray the very essence of our humanity in the most beautiful of ways," explains Matthias Maute, Artistic Director of the Ensemble ArtChoral.

Since M. Maute's appointment in 2019, Ensemble ArtChoral has multiplied its performances in Quebec and Canada, with high-profile appearances at Maison symphonique with soprano Karina Gauvin (including an album recorded with Leaf Music), at the Montreal Baroque Festival, and the Music and Beyond Festival in Ottawa. Their ART CHORAL project, 11 CDs of a cappella music through the history of choral singing, is in collaboration with the ATMA record label.

Matthias Maute is well known as a choral and orchestral conductor, composer, and recorder soloist. He is the founder of the Mini-Concerts Santé, which has delivered more than 10,000 Mini-Concerts to over 70,000 people in Quebec and Ontario.