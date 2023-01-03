Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ensemble ArtChoral Presents MOONLIGHT This Month

The performance is set for January 15.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Ensemble ArtChoral Presents MOONLIGHT This Month

On January 15, at Maison symphonique, immerse yourself in a night of tranquility with Ensemble ArtChoral, under the direction of Matthias Maute, as they present an a cappella choral celebration entitled Moonlight.

The twenty-four professional singers of Ensemble ArtChoral will passionately interpret some of the most beautiful selections of choral repertoire. Among the selected pieces, music lovers will hear Mozart's famous Ave verum corpus, the famous first movement of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata, arranged for choir and piano, and many more!

It wouldn't be a choral celebration without a surprise! During the concert, 200 singers from five different choirs will join the Ensemble to show the audience the true power of the human voice.

"Choral singing allows us to express our deepest emotions. By blending the voices together in a choir, it allows us to portray the very essence of our humanity in the most beautiful of ways," explains Matthias Maute, Artistic Director of the Ensemble ArtChoral.

Since M. Maute's appointment in 2019, Ensemble ArtChoral has multiplied its performances in Quebec and Canada, with high-profile appearances at Maison symphonique with soprano Karina Gauvin (including an album recorded with Leaf Music), at the Montreal Baroque Festival, and the Music and Beyond Festival in Ottawa. Their ART CHORAL project, 11 CDs of a cappella music through the history of choral singing, is in collaboration with the ATMA record label.

Matthias Maute is well known as a choral and orchestral conductor, composer, and recorder soloist. He is the founder of the Mini-Concerts Santé, which has delivered more than 10,000 Mini-Concerts to over 70,000 people in Quebec and Ontario.




Puccinis LA BOHEME Kicks Off the New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur d Photo
Puccini's LA BOHEME Kicks Off the New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomane
The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards; Starcatcher Producti Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards; Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards; Starcatcher Productions/ Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards; Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Centaur Theatre to Present the In-Person Return of WILDSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 This Winter Photo
Centaur Theatre to Present the In-Person Return of WILDSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 This Winter
Centaur Theatre will present the in-person return of WILDSIDE FESTIVAL 2023, featuring a thought provoking collection of experimental artistry with five theatre works, curated by Rose Plotek.

More Hot Stories For You


Ensemble ArtChoral Presents MOONLIGHT This MonthEnsemble ArtChoral Presents MOONLIGHT This Month
January 3, 2023

On January 15, at Maison symphonique, immerse yourself in a night of tranquility with Ensemble ArtChoral, under the direction of Matthias Maute, as they present an a cappella choral celebration entitled Moonlight.
Puccini's LA BOHEME Kicks Off the New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des MélomanePuccini's LA BOHEME Kicks Off the New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomane
December 28, 2022

The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
Centaur Theatre to Present the In-Person Return of WILDSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 This WinterCentaur Theatre to Present the In-Person Return of WILDSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 This Winter
December 13, 2022

Centaur Theatre will present the in-person return of WILDSIDE FESTIVAL 2023, featuring a thought provoking collection of experimental artistry with five theatre works, curated by Rose Plotek.
The Segal Centre For Performing Arts Announces The Appointment Of Four New Board MembersThe Segal Centre For Performing Arts Announces The Appointment Of Four New Board Members
December 7, 2022

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts has announced the appointment of four new members to the Board of Directors.
Puccini's LA BOHEME To Start The New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des MélomanePuccini's LA BOHEME To Start The New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomane
December 5, 2022

The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
share