Craig Morrison's 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert Set For April at Oscar Peterson Hall

Oldies But Goodies was the title of a series of long-play record albums that began in 1959, with the idea to make available again favourite songs from earlier years. That is exactly what Craig Morrison's 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert, Oldies But Goodies from the 1960s & '70s aims to do. A cast of a dozen top musicians and singers will present some great hits from the 1960s and the 1970s, a mythical time some of us still remember, when the abbreviations were AM and FM and not www and USB. This usually sold-out concert takes place at the beautiful Oscar Peterson Concert Hall at Concordia University's Loyola campus in NDG on Saturday, April 15.

A popular aspect of these concerts is Craig Morrison's introductions to the songs, putting them into context. Each year, the concert features a different theme, chosen to offer audiences what Morrison calls 'educational fun.' "Nostalgia, yes, but I also share an overview of a particular phase of the development of music, with a mix of hits and historically important lesser-known songs," said Morrison. On the big screen behind the band, each song is illustrated with a photo showing who performed and/or wrote it along with its title and date. At Concordia, Dr. Morrison (now retired from the university), taught courses on the Beatles, Soul Music, Rock & Roll and its Roots, Psychedelic Music, British Popular Music, and a Musical History Tour (on traditions of seven cities). He continues to lecture at local libraries and teach at the Cummings Centre and other institutions. About Morrison, Montreal Gazette columnist Bill Brownstein wrote: "He may be the hippest prof around."

For Roots of Rock & Roll Concerts, the on-stage ensemble, a mix of younger and older performers of diverse backgrounds, is collectively called Craig Morrison & the Momentz. This edition includes the popular retro party band Vintage Wine (Morrison, Gary Sharkey, Ryan Fleury, Alex Nesrallah) and special guests: vocalists Samantha Borgal and Laurena Segura; guitarists Gerry Kandestin and George Bowser; harmonicist Martin Boodman; upright bassist Etienne Beausoleil; and multi-instrumentalists Terry Joe "Banjo" Rodrigues and Pat Loiselle-in all, there are twelve performers, ten of them lead vocalists.

The audience will hear songs from solo vocalists, harmony singing duos and groups, British invasion hitmakers, singer-songwriters, and various kinds of rock bands. Well-known artists include Bobby Darin, Elton John, the Beatles, Billy Joel, Simon and Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, the Byrds, the Monkees, Fleetwood Mac, and brothers Doobie, Allman, and Everly.

Morrison was drawn to this year's theme, "I missed the sixties and seventies, the radio, the repertoire, and my pre-internet brain," he said, adding, "Creating and producing these concerts is a labour of love and a family reunion of musicians and friends." Previous concerts have paid tribute to Bob Dylan, The Beatles and the British invasion, soul and Motown, movie soundtracks, legendary music festivals (Newport Folk, Monterey Pop and Woodstock), and music from California, Canada, Nashville, New Orleans and New York. Each theme is chosen because it is one of Morrison's research interests.

"It was a night of songs from one of the most enduring bodies of work in rock n' roll history, delivered with self-effacing devotion by true believers playing the hell out of them." - Bernard Perusse, Montreal Gazette, re Morrison's Buddy Holly and Friends concert

Drummer/vocalist Gary Sharkey said: "In the more than 20 years Craig and I have been together we have accomplished magic. The team of players is a great asset and the energy is amazing. We have been blessed with all the talent on stage; the women are fabulous as are the rest of the musicians that contribute to this fantastic annual show." From vocalist and music therapist Samantha Borgal, who has participated in seven previous editions: "This show is great musicians having a great time that energizes everyone in the hall. It always brings something joyful and familiar. Where else can you listen to music you love while learning a little bit of something new?"

Morrison, an ethnomusicologist, author, teacher and musician, is a native of Victoria BC, and has made his home in Montreal since the 1980s. At first playing in the metro for coins, while playing the bar circuit with his band and teaching evening courses at McGill, he revised his master's thesis for publication; Go Cat Go! Rockabilly Music and Its Makers was published by the University of Illinois Press. Since then, he earned a Ph.D. from Concordia University with a thesis called "San Francisco Psychedelic Music" and wrote a second book, an A-to-Z encyclopedia, American Popular Music: Rock and Roll, published by Facts on File. A love of music was instilled in the family home, where growing up Morrison was entranced by his mother's record collection, and learned old songs by pumping the pedals of a player piano. All of his early bands practiced in his home; his dad once said, "If we hadn't had a basement, you never would have become a musician."

Craig Morrison's 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert

Oldies But Goodies from the 1960s & '70s

Saturday, April 15 at 7:30pm

At Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, Concordia University, Loyola campus NDG

7141 Sherbrooke St. West, H4B 1R6

Tickets: $40 (no service charge)

Please contact: Michael Cooper at momentzrock@gmail.com, 514-934-0410

The concert is typically sold out; it is strongly recommended to purchase tickets in advance.