Compagnie Catherine Gaudet Will Perform ODE at Agora De La Danse

Presented to a sold-out crowd at the 2024 edition of the FTA, Catherine Gaudet's powerful and unclassifiable work ODE will return to Montreal for three special performances at Agora de la danse on September 24, 25, and 26, 2025.

Performed by eleven dancers, ODE lies somewhere between a sacrificial ritual and a pop-rock show. Inspired by pagan processions, the choreographer creates a haunting chant, a kind of choral prayer repeated ad infinitum. The simple, naive movements, accumulated to an implacable rhythm, gradually transform into a hypnotic ritual that demands total devotion from the performers.

In Catherine Gaudet'signature the innocence of the initial tableau unfolds into an electrifying and hallucinogenic universe. The experience created by the winner of the 2022 Grand Prix de la danse de Montréal provokes a rare form of collective trance, where desire, spiritual quest, and the power of the body in motion intertwine.

With ODE, Catherine Gaudet continues her unique exploration of humanity, offering audiences a sensory and psychological journey.