Black Theatre Workshop Will Host Vision Celebration 2024

Black Theatre Workshop has announced the in-person return of its historic Vision Celebration! BTW has a lot in store for this 38th Vision Celebration and it promises to be an event to remember.



Vision is Black Theatre Workshop’s largest fundraising event of the year, and the evening aims to celebrate and recognize some of Montreal’s talent and highlight Black excellence. Eventgoers’ support will have an important impact on BTW’s mission to produce Black, bold and brave storytelling on its stages and across its other initiatives.



For the first time, Vision will unfold as a two-tiered event, a cocktail-style evening featuring an awards ceremony and special performances, followed by an after-party hosted by DJ KidCrayola.

"Since I've joined Black Theatre Workshop, I've learned on many occasions just how significant Vision is to our members. This year is a truly exciting opportunity to reunite with BTW's network of supporters, especially because we haven't been able to present Vision in-person since 2020. Even with some updates to the format, this event remains, at its heart, a special celebration of Black excellence and community. Our fundraiser has evolved and expanded to be more inclusive, and we are dedicated to making it a truly shared Vision." - Rachel Chin, BTW Outreach Coordinator

HONOUREES

This year, BTW is honouring two pillars of Black excellence in the Montreal community; Dominique Fils-Aimé will be awarded the BTW Artistic Achievement Award, and Erene Anthony will receive the Dr. Clarence Bayne Community Impact Award.



Dominique Fils-Aimé is a two-time JUNO Awards Winner (Vocal Jazz Album of the Year - 2020, 2024) singer-songwriter. Other accolades include the Félix for Best Jazz Album (ADISQ Gala, 2019), Revelation in Jazz (Radio-Canada, 2019-2020), and a feature among the 19 best Canadian albums (CBC, 2019). A frequent performer at International Jazz Festivals, she has performed alongside the likes of Melody Gardot and Diana Krall.



Erene Anthony is a retired teacher and administrator. She has served as a board member and volunteer for many associations including The Black History Month Round Table, The Scholarship Committees of the United Church of Canada, The West Island Black Community Association, and the Montreal Black Business Association. Recipient of the Jackie Robinson - Professional of the Year Award and the Volunteer Extraordinaire Spotlight from the Quebec Provincial Association of Retired School Educators, to name only a few of her many recognitions.

Youth Awards Recipients

Black Theatre Workshop is proud to add Noah Boileau and Zipporah McDonaldto its long list of Youth Awards recipients. Noah Bilodeau, a soon-to-be graduate of John Abbott’s Professional Theatre Program, will receive the Gloria Aleong-Mitchell Award. Zipporah McDonald, a multidisciplinary performance artist who currently studies at Westmount High School, will receive the Victor Phillips Award.

ENTERTAINMENT

Vision would not be the same without entertainment! The After-Party portion of the evening will be hosted by DJ KidCrayola, a Haitian-Canadian artist from the Montreal music scene, known for her style characterized by colourful productions and lively mixes.



Taking place at the PHI Centre, this year’s Vision Celebration looks to the future and departs from its past sit-down gala formula.

