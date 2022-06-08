Ballets Jazz Montréal Joins Selby/Artists MGMT

Selby/Artists MGMT has announced that Ballets Jazz Montréal has been signed for touring the company's new works as well as Dance Me based on the music and words of the legendary Leonard Cohen, and other proven audience favorites from the company's eclectic repertoire.

Currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Ballets Jazz Montréal embodies excellence, innovation, and, above all, passion. The company fuses a diverse range of dance styles, production techniques and storytelling into programs that appeal to a wide range of live entertainment enthusiasts. By signing with Selby/Artists MGMT, new audiences will be introduced to Ballets Jazz Montréal's distinctive style - fearless, explosive, and original.

"This is a company that excites," comments Margaret Selby, President of Selby/Artists MGMT. "The direction Ballets Jazz Montréal is taking with their unique repertoire is impressive. We are already developing tour plans starting in the 2023-2024 season with Executive Director Marie- Joëlle Tremblay." Selby continued.

To date, Ballets Jazz Montréal has presented over 2,600 performances in 68 countries, reaching nearly 3 million total audience members, making it a true ambassador of Canadian dance and artistic vitality across the globe.

Their highly acclaimed full evening work Dance Me was originally conceived to celebrate the city of Montreal's 375thAnniversary and is "a feast for the eyes and a delight to listen" (Huffington Post). Created from the timeless music and words of Leonard Cohen, the piece was approved by the Montréal-based poet, artist, and songwriter during his lifetime. The experience combines choreography, music, lighting, visual design, and videography in a riveting homage to the famed artist exploring "the grand cycles of existence" through Cohen's beloved songs.

Ballets Jazz Montréal programming options also include VANISHING MELODIES, which features the music of author, composer and performer Patrick Watson, another renowned Montréal artist. Immersed in a dreamlike world, tinged with lyricism and raw emotion, VANISHING MELODIES is a testament to the remarkable choreographic language of Juliano Nunes and Anne Plamondon. The company is also working on an all female choreographers mixed repertory program with works by Ausia Jones, Crystal Pite and Azure Barton.

Ballets Jazz Montréal gives internationally renowned choreographers the freedom to develop original works building an exclusive repertoire. Past talented and influential choreographers include Crystal Pite, Aszure Barton, Mauro Bigonzetti, Andonis Foniadakis, Itzik Galili, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Barak Marshall, Benjamin Millepied, Ihsan Rustem, Anne Plamondon, and Juliano Nunes, to name a few. With accessibility and quality as key values, the company successfully integrates pleasure and humanity into their strong, expressive, and demanding pieces. Moreover, the distinct personalities and high caliber of its performers further add to the quality that is expected from the company as it expands its reputation and influence in the dance world.

"With artistic director Alexandra Damiani continuing the mission of the company founders and under the guidance of Marie- Joëlle, we expect the next fifty years of Ballets Jazz Montréal to be spectacular!" Selby concluded.

Ballets Jazz Montréal is an internationally renowned contemporary dance company founded in 1972. With Alexandra Damiani as Artistic Director since 2021 and its troupe of high calibre dancers from around the world, the company continues to pursue its original mission while collaborating with celebrated contemporary dance choreographers that push boundaries and explore new ways of moving and expressing emotion. Ballets Jazz Montréal is one of the most prolific dance companies in Canada and a major force on the Montréal cultural scene.

Dance Me Upcoming 2022/2023 Performances:

August 16 | Winnipeg, Canada | Centennial Concert Hall

August 19 | Saskatoon, Canada | TCU Place

August 24 | Calgary, Canada | Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

August 27 | Edmonton, Canada | Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

August 30 | Vancouver, Canada | Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 25 - 29 | Herzliya, Israel | Herzliya Performing Arts Center

October 31 | Jerusalem, Israel | Jerusalem Theater

November 1 | Beer Sheva, Israel | Beer Sheva Performing Arts Center

November 15 - 16 | Blagnac, France | Casino Barrière

November 19 - 20 | Ljubjana, Slovenia | Gallus Hall

December 2 - 3 | Bayonne, France | Théâtre Quintaou

December 5 - 6 | Albi, France | Athanor

December 9 - 10 | Vannes, France | Scène du Golfe

December 17 | Carquefou, France | La Fleuriaye