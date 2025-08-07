BIG STUFF TO Play The Segal Centre August 31– September 21

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present Big Stuff, a heartfelt and hilarious comedy written by Matt Baram and Naomi Snieckus, co-created and directed by Kat Sandler. The Baram and Snieckus production will run from August 31 to September 21 at the Segal Centre’s Sylvan Adams Theatre.

Big Stuff is a tender, irresistibly funny theatrical comedy that dives into the intimate world of a married couple grappling with the emotional legacy left by their parents. As they haul a mountain of belongings into a moving truck, each box overflows with memories and tensions. Naomi’s deep attachment to every object clashes with Matt’s urge to let it all go, revealing a touching portrait of memory, grief, and human connection.

Directed with energy and flair by Sandler, the production blends improvisation, sketch comedy, and autobiographical storytelling within a vibrant set of organized chaos and eclectic clutter. With their remarkable chemistry and razor-sharp humour, Baram and Snieckus deliver a performance that is both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply moving — a heartfelt, accessible piece of theatre where laughter and tenderness go hand in hand.

With a runtime of 80 minutes and no intermission, Big Stuff combines sharp writing, biting observations, and outstanding performances by its creator-performers, all within a direction that is both precise and boldly imaginative. The creative team includes set designer Michelle Tracey, lighting designer Emilie Trimbie, sound designer Tim Lindsay, stage manager Seren Brooke Lannon, and assistant director Rachel Moore.

“The moment I saw this show, I knew I had to share it with everyone I love,” said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin. “It’s the kind of laughter that catches in your throat, the kind of joy that stays with you. Come see it here in its premiere before the rest of the country falls under its spell.”

Tickets are $75 for preview performances ($71 for seniors and $33 for students/under 30) and $80 for regular performances ($76 for seniors and $38 for students/under 30). Group, senior, student, and under-30 discounts are available, subject to availability. Tickets are on sale now at 514-739-7944 or at segalcentre.org.