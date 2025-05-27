45th Festival International de Jazz de Montréal Set For Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal (FIJM) is fast approaching! With just one month to go, concerts by Blue Rodeo and Monsieur Periné have been added to the outdoor programming, offered free of charge on the TD Stage. Also on the agenda: roaming performances, student orchestras, lively after-parties and a vinyl fair that is sure to delight music lovers. The countdown is officially on—see you on June 26!

Proud to expand its free outdoor programming with even more musical variety, the Festival has announced that Blue Rodeo and Monsieur Periné will be hitting the TD Stage on June 27 and July 4!



With Blue Rodeo, audiences can look forward to seeing one of Canada’s most beloved country-rock bands that celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. With 16 studio albums and timeless hits, like “After the Rain” and “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet,” this legendary Toronto band was rightfully inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2012.



Hailing from Colombia, Monsieur Periné is a group renowned for its eclectic style, blending jazz, swing, pop and Latin American genres like cumbia, salsa and bolero. Winners of a Latin Grammy in the Best New Artist category in 2015 and regularly nominated since, the band is led by Catalina García and Santiago Prieto and has conquered major international stages (Lollapalooza, Rock in Rio, etc.) thanks to its colourful, committed universe. Their latest album Bolero Apocalíptico (2023), awarded the Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Music album, combines sonic experimentation with messages of love, freedom and hope.



Throughout the Festival, roaming performances will bring energy and excitement to the CABARET TD ASSURANCE on the Place des Festivals and along the Promenade des Artistes. Expect a vibrant mix of fully acoustic brass bands delivering upbeat jazz, groove and swing performances—perfect for getting audiences of all ages into the Festival rhythm and spirit! Meanwhile, the Esplanade Tranquille will come alive with dazzling dance performances inspired by jazz and Afro-urban styles, guaranteed to get everyone moving!



Packed with fresh talent, the LES ENVOLÉES RIO TINTO concert series shines the spotlight on musical groups, orchestras, ensembles and big bands from local universities and colleges. Come cheer on the next generation of musicians on the Rio Tinto Stage!



Looking for unbeatable late-night vibes? Head to PHONO, our pop-up vinyl bar, where DJ sets, presented in collaboration with Music Is My Sanctuary and Ferias, will keep the beats flowing from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. It is the perfect hangout for music lovers, cocktail in hand. The program is now ready:

Thursday, June 26: Lexis & Guthrie

Friday, June 27: Fred Everything + Lia Plutonic

Saturday, June 28: Lost Heroes & Doc'trin

Sunday, June 29: Lexis & Foxtrott

Monday, June 30: JKriv (Razor-N-Tape) & Silktits

Tuesday, July 1: Fred Derf + Juju Lemoko

Wednesday, July 2: Bridges to Dub & Fella's Q-Tips

Thursday, July 3: Walla P & Kris Guilty

Friday, July 4: Ferias

Saturday, July 5: Fam Jam

Vinyl lovers, you are in for a treat! La Foire aux Vinyles Plateau @ FIJM will take place on Saturday, June 28, and on Sunday, June 29, from 2 to 8 p.m. on the second floor of the Maison du Festival, in the Stevie Wonder Room. It is the perfect place to dig for musical gems, mostly carefully curated second-hand records. Also not to be missed on the outdoor site: the Esplanade de la Place des Arts will host Art pop up vinyle, a vinyl and silkscreen boutique featuring original works from the Festival archives. A special highlight this year that will be available first at these two Festival’s boutiques: Oscar Peterson Live at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, a selection of performances recorded at the Festival between 1989 and 2004. Don’t miss your chance!



Get ready to sing your heart out to the greatest hits of Canadian icon Amanda Marshall, performing at Théâtre Maisonneuve (Place des Arts) on June 27 as part of the LES GRANDS CONCERTS RIO TINTO in collaboration with Rythme 105.7 series! And back by popular demand, an extra date has been added for ILLMATIC: LIVE w/ Symphony Orchestra featuring Nas, on June 28 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (Place des Arts), as part of the ÉVÉNEMENTS SPÉCIAUX TD series. Tickets for these shows are on sale now.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds