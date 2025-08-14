WYO Performing Arts & Education Center 2025–26 Season Tickets On Sale August 13

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Season tickets for the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center’s 2025–26 season will go on sale August 13, offering Sheridan audiences first access to a diverse lineup of concerts, dance, and theatrical performances running from September 2025 through spring 2026.

The Center Stage Series will begin September 20 with the Dan Tyminski Band. Known for his acclaimed bluegrass career and his Grammy-winning vocal performance in the film O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Tyminski brings his Signature Sound to the WYO stage.

Fall highlights include the Dallas String Quartet (Sept. 25), The Voice Season 24 winner Huntley (Sept. 27), and the Villalobos Brothers’ Day of the Dead celebration (Nov. 1). December will feature Suzy Bogguss in Swingin’ Little Christmas (Dec. 7), followed in the new year by Shimmer: A Cirque Reverie (Jan. 22). February brings performances by the Repertory Dance Theatre (Feb. 6) and International Guitar Night (Feb. 12). March’s lineup features The Spicy Pickles with Hanna Rodriguez (March 12), Jukebox Saturday Night (March 22), and Dale Watson and his Lone Stars (March 26). The series concludes April 9 with instrumental fusion group Cat’s Glasses.

Season tickets are $325 and are available beginning August 13 at wyotheater.com. The ticket package includes all Center Stage Series performances; additional programming throughout the season is listed online.