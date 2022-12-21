Women's Improv Retreat With Katie Goodman Announced At Chico Hot Springs, January 28- 29

Winter is coming and who doesn't need a little creative rejuvenation? LIVE AND IN PERSON! Katie Goodman's beloved and long-running "Improvisation For Life" women's retreat weekend that has been offered at Chico Hot Springs for 22 years, is back January 28 & 29!

If you're in need of a creative reboot, gaining some self-confidence, trying something new, or just having fun and making deep connections with other women, this is a terrific retreat for you.

Led by Katie Goodman of Broad Comedy, Camp Equinox, and Spontaneous Combustibles Improv Troupe in Bozeman, this internationally touring women's creativity retreat uses improvisational theatre games to help women access their inner genius as Goodman likes to say, and to establish a deep sense of trust in themselves.

"I knew the workshop would energize me and give me confidence, but I'm amazed at the strength of the energy and confidence this weekend has inspired," said Pam, a workshop participant who absolutely loved the experience. "Katie possesses a real knack for putting people at their ease. Her inner peace and strength draw others to her and her humor and intelligence keep them around."

You may know Katie from the award-winning, popular Broad Comedy show, but she is also an internationally touring keynote speaker, self-help author, and a certified Kripalu Yoga Teacher. She has combined her interests in the spiritual growth process with her skills as an improvisational comedian and teacher to craft a workshop that is truly unique and inspiring.

The participants come for a number of reasons. They may be looking to quiet their inner critic, or perhaps they are craving more spontaneous joy in their everyday life, or they may be going through a life transition and are seeking clarity and coping skills.

As Katie says: "The goal isn't to keep chaos and change from happening - because it's all unpredictable. The goal is to practice improvising throughout life so you become flexible and courageous and can handle anything."

The workshop will use improv games and exercises to enable participants to take fun, creative risks, accept challenges and release themselves from judgment. Katie will guide participants through the practice of being present, giving up the goal, and accepting change with open arms. And all the skills taught in Katie's workshop are skills that can be applied to our work, our relationships, and our everyday lives.

This retreat, now it its 20th year, is a great place to connect with other like-minded, creative souls through laughter and self-discovery.

One past participant, Maggie K. said, "I was in need of a non-judgmental, accepting environment. I realized how simple and relaxed my life really is but how difficult I make it. Trusting that everything will work out in an improv game can apply to life. Katie is terrific!"

The all-women retreat begins Saturday morning, January 28th at 9:00am and ends at 5:00pm, Sunday, January 29th. Chico Hot Springs is located one hour from Bozeman, Montana. The workshop fee is $285. This includes lunch and a workbook to take home. Prices for accommodations vary from $45 - $200/night. Lunches are provided for workshop participants both Saturday and Sunday. Exceptional cuisine from one of the region's finest restaurant is available in the Chico Lodge restaurant for breakfast and dinner, as well as other budget options nearby. Other activities available include massage, hiking, horse-back-riding and more. More information on COVID protocols are on the website. Registration always sells out, so sign-up right away by going to the website: http://www.katiegoodmanspeaking.com or call now for details: (406) 522-7623.