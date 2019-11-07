Warren Miller Will Come To The Wyo Theater

Year after year, ski and snowboard enthusiasts of all ages look forward to the coming of winter. This fall, Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) confirms that the joys of winter are eternal, with its 70th full-length feature film, Timeless, presented by Volkswagen and screened at the WYO Saturday November 30 at 4pm.

Much of the world has changed since Warren Miller started making ski films in 1949, but the passion of snowriders across the globe has stayed the same. Timeless emulates the enduring spirit of winter and gives a deserving nod to the past seven decades of ski cinematography, while looking toward the future. Get ready to kick off your winter with a cast of fresh faces, inspirational locales, plenty of laughs and camaraderie, and a classic blend of the new and old.

From the mountains of British Columbia, across the steeps of the Colorado Rockies, to the rooftop of the European Alps, Timeless explores winter stoke around the globe. Along for the ride are more new athletes than ever before, including female phenom and Jackson Hole's 2019 Queen of Corbet's Caite Zeliff, Olympic mogul skier Jaelin Kauf, Baker Boyd, Connery Lundin, Austin Ross, and Canadian World Cup ski racer Erin Mielzynski. Plus, returning to the screen are industry veterans Rob DesLauriers, Lorraine Huber, Tyler Ceccanti, Marcus Caston, Amie Engerbretson, and Forrest Jillson, as well as ski legend Glen Plake.

Volkswagen presents Warren Miller's Timeless is more than a ski and snowboard film-it's an experience 70 years in the making and it's an experience you don't want to miss at the WYO November 30.

DATE: Saturday November 30, 2019

TIME: 4:00pm

TICKETS: $14.50 Adults, Seniors & Military / $11.50 Students

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com





