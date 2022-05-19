WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Coming To Alberta Bair Theater

Alberta Bair Theater will host Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, on Tuesday, November 22, at 7:30 p.m.

One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to give more fans a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour's puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show! Additionally, audience members will get in on the fun with the chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, right in their hometown theater.

Wheel of Fortune Live! is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

Tickets start at $32 + nonrefundable fees. Pre-sales begin Tuesday, May 17, and public on-sale starts Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. VIP Packages are also available, giving fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the Wheel.

Tickets are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional non-refundable processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

For tickets and more information, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.