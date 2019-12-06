The Missoula Community Theatre to Present Sensory-Friendly Performance of SEUSSICAL

The Missoula Community Theatre has announced this season's sensory-friendly performance of Seussical on Wednesday, December 18 at 6:30 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

Seussical will be the Missoula Community Theatre's 9th annual performance for people on the autism spectrum. Sensory-friendly means toning down lighting and reducing jarring sounds. Before the show, director Andy Meyers will talk to the audience about the production, the instruments in the band, and the glow sticks used to signal applause and unexpected noises.

During the sensory-friendly performance, patrons are welcome to step out of the theatre and into the lobby if a break is needed. That evening, the lobby will have a "cozy corner," which features a rocking chair, pillows, and blankets. Doors open at 5:45 PM, and the show starts at 6:30 PM. To help theatre-goers who might not know what to expect, MCT has provided a Social Story at MCTinc.org that families can access to travel step-by-step through the evening and be fully prepared for the theatre fun.

General admission tickets are $10, and financial assistance is available upon request. Tickets are available at MCTinc.org, at the MCT box office, or by calling 728-PLAY(7529).

* The Seussical sensory-friendly performance is sponsored by Dr. Justin Jacobson and Mrs. Jan Jacobson, and Team Wahlberg of Windermere Real Estate.

MCT, Inc. | 200 North Adams St., Missoula, MT 59802 | 406-728-7529 | mct@MCTinc.org | www.MCTinc.org





