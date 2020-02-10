The Ellen Theatre to Present THE MAIDS

The Ellen Theatre invites audiences to "get up close and personal" with Jean Genet's classic play THE MAIDS, performed February 28, 29 and March 1. Presented by Nervous Theatre and based on an actual 1933 murder case, this particular production has quite the twist - patrons will be sitting on stage, with the hair-raising action happening all around them.

This nail-biting psychodrama centers on two domestic servants who deeply resent their social position. Each night, when their socialite employer is away, sisters Claire and Solange, wanting to solve the inequity, perform a dangerous ceremony, plotting how best to murder their mistress. As the line blurs between fantasy and reality, each audience member, seated on stage, has an intimate view of the proceedings, indeed.

The Maids features Annabella Joy (Amy in Company, Woman in Woman on Stage, Man from Audience), Los Angeles-based actor Connor Berkompas (Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees), and Brooklyn-based writer and performer Sympathie the Clown. Please note: this show contains some adult language and mature themes.

Tickets to The Maids are $20.00 and are available online at theellentheatre.org, or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to showtime.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You