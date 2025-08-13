THROW AWAY HORSES To Make World Premiere At Equus International Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Filmmaker and musician Theresa Demarest will premiere her latest documentary feature, Throw Away Horses, on Sunday, September 14 at the Equus International Film Festival in Missoula, Montana. The screening will be followed by a public discussion and Q&A at The Wilma, with special guest Dr. Temple Grandin.

The film spotlights the plight of thousands of horses caught each year in cycles of neglect and exploitation, from the racing industry to private ownership, and the dedicated individuals fighting for their welfare. Demarest profiles rescuers, trainers, and advocates working to save horses, educate the public, and push for systemic change.

Throw Away Horses is executive produced by Demarest, Nola Wilken, and Claire Demarest, with contributions from Sound Equine Options, Colorado Horse Rescue, Arabian Horse Rescue & Education, and other equine welfare leaders. The score is composed by Jean-Pierra Garau.

Founded in 2011, the Equus International Film Festival is a global platform for award-winning films exploring the horse–human bond. This year’s theme, “A New Vision in Horsemanship: The Partnership Between Horse & Human,” will be celebrated through three days of clinics, conference presentations, and screenings in the festival’s hometown of Missoula.

For more information, visit www.throwawayhorses.com.