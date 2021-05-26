Missoula Children's Theatre Announces In-Person Performances

The MCT Center for the Performing Arts has announced a summer of Beanstalks, Frogs, Princes, Buzzards and so much more!

The Missoula Children's Theatre will welcome back live audiences to enjoy some of their original musical theatre productions, featuring a unique cast of 50 talented children-a fantastic mix of local children and some from out of town who enjoy participating while visiting family in Missoula! MCT's six one-week day camps with 3 rotating titles begin June 14th and culminate in six consecutive Friday performances at 4 & 6pm. Streaming from home remains an option for those not available to attend or may not yet be comfortable attending live performances.

Tickets to the in-person performances are all reserved seats, socially distanced and with no more than 70 people in attendance at each performance. **MCT requires masks to be worn at all times for all people ages 5 and older when inside the building, to be worn properly over the nose and mouth.

Tickets to all the in-person shows are on sale NOW at www.MCTinc.org for $10/adult and $5/child and seniors. The link to pre-purchase $10 streaming tickets can be found at www.showtix4u.com (search for "MCT") or at www.MCTinc.org.