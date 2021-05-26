Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Missoula Children's Theatre Announces In-Person Performances

MCT will welcome back live audiences to enjoy some of their original musical theatre productions, featuring a unique cast of 50 talented children.

May. 26, 2021  

The MCT Center for the Performing Arts has announced a summer of Beanstalks, Frogs, Princes, Buzzards and so much more!

The Missoula Children's Theatre will welcome back live audiences to enjoy some of their original musical theatre productions, featuring a unique cast of 50 talented children-a fantastic mix of local children and some from out of town who enjoy participating while visiting family in Missoula! MCT's six one-week day camps with 3 rotating titles begin June 14th and culminate in six consecutive Friday performances at 4 & 6pm. Streaming from home remains an option for those not available to attend or may not yet be comfortable attending live performances.

Tickets to the in-person performances are all reserved seats, socially distanced and with no more than 70 people in attendance at each performance. **MCT requires masks to be worn at all times for all people ages 5 and older when inside the building, to be worn properly over the nose and mouth.

Tickets to all the in-person shows are on sale NOW at www.MCTinc.org for $10/adult and $5/child and seniors. The link to pre-purchase $10 streaming tickets can be found at www.showtix4u.com (search for "MCT") or at www.MCTinc.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings
Megan Levine
Megan Levine

Related Articles View More Montana Stories
FROZEN JR. Announced at WYO Theater Photo

FROZEN JR. Announced at WYO Theater

Tippet Rise Announces Four-Day Digital Summer Festival Featuring 7 New Short Films Photo

Tippet Rise Announces Four-Day Digital Summer Festival Featuring 7 New Short Films

ATP Will Perform a Parking Lot Production of GODSPELL This Weekend Photo

ATP Will Perform a Parking Lot Production of GODSPELL This Weekend

ZOOMOPOLIS Will Be Performed By The Ellen Theatre This Week Photo

ZOOMOPOLIS Will Be Performed By The Ellen Theatre This Week


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • LAWYER PLAY 2021 Will Stream From Great Canadian Theatre Company Next Week
  • New Appointments In Stratford Festival's Directors' Office
  • Winners Announced in the 2021 Concours Musical International de Montréal Piano Edition