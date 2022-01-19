'Live from Laurel Canyon - Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock' Comes to the WYO Next Month

The WYO welcomes "Live from Laurel Canyon - Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock" to the stage Tuesday February 15 at 7:30pm. "Live from Laurel Canyon" is a 90-minute retrospective of music and stories of some of the most influential artists who lived in Laurel Canyon between 1965 and 1975.

Similar to other legendary rock and roll neighborhoods of the same era like Haight Ashbury in San Francisco or Greenwich Village in New York City, Laurel Canyon was a community of artists who would forge new genres of music (Folk Rock) and forever change the look, sound and attitude of American pop music. Bands like The Mamas and The Papas, the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, James Taylor, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, America, and the Eagles.

Much more than a 'tribute' act, Live from Laurel Canyon not only performs the music you love but shares with you the stories that inspired them. Live from Laurel Canyon is a journey through a special time in American pop music... won't you join us?

