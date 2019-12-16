Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montana:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Kaleb Jenkins - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 48%
Tanner Scot - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 36%
Joey Carroll - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 11%
Will Menden - WILLY WONKA JR. - Grandstreet Theatre 100%
Ty Fanning - JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 28%
Claire McGinty - STUPID F-ING BIRD - The Verge Theater 26%
Bobby Bowman - JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 18%
Katelynn Fahrer - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 51%
Nicole Cordle - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 40%
Katie Goodman - BROAD COMEDY - Emerson Center 6%
WILD WEST SPECTACULAR - Cody Theatre, Cody Wyoming 69%
FOOTLOOSE - Grandstreet Theatre 31%
OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 39%
THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 34%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 18%
JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 28%
NOISES OFF - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (black box series) 23%
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 20%
LES MISÉRABLES - Don’t remember 32%
HENRY IV PT 1 - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 22%
JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 22%
Bigfork Summer Playhouse 79%
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 17%
The Verge Theater 2%
