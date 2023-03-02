Joshua Redman 3x3 Comes to Alberta Bair Theater

Jazz comes back to Billings in a big way. On Sunday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. ABT will welcome jazz icon Joshua Redman to the stage.

Joshua Redman is one of the most acclaimed and charismatic jazz artists to have emerged in the 1990s. Born in Berkeley, California, he is the son of legendary saxophonist Dewey Redman and dancer Renee Shedroff. In 1991 Redman graduated from Harvard College summa cum laude and had already been accepted by Yale Law School, but deferred entrance for what he believed was only going to be one year. Instead, he moved to New York City and immediately found himself immersed in the city's burgeoning jazz scene. Five months later Redman was named winner of the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition. Since then, Redman has worked and played with a vast array of jazz luminaries, released over twenty albums (Warner & Nonesuch), and has garnered top honors in critics and readers polls of DownBeat, Jazz Times, The Village Voice and Rolling Stone.

Joshua Redman's latest project is a celebration of the power of three - the music of three iconic jazz composers interpreted in the classic trio format of saxophone, bass and drums. The music is drawn from the works of Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and Wayne Shorter, each of whom Redman considers "not just relevant but foundational" for today's musicians, and the setting returns to a format that he has excelled in throughout his career.

This performance is part of the First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series. Thanks to the sponsors of this event: Dietrich & Associates, Corby Skinner, and NonStop Local.

Tickets, $37, $27; $17 Student+ non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.