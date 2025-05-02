Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Montgomery County Partners with Blackrock Center for the Arts on COLORES EXHIBITION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Montgomery County has announced a strategic partnership with the BlackRock Center for the Arts, aimed at fostering cultural exchange and enhancing community engagement across the county.

This collaboration will provide a platform to showcase vibrant artistic expression and promote the rich cultural tapestry that defines the region.

Katie Hecklinger, CEO of BlackRock Center for the Arts, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:

“We are thrilled to welcome HCCMC members to the BlackRock Center. This alliance is not just about collaboration; it's about friendship and the shared mission of celebrating our diverse cultures through the arts.”

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month 2025, HCCMC, in partnership with the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce (GGCC) and BlackRock Center for the Arts, will launch "Colores" — an exhibition now in its second year, dedicated to highlighting the dynamic talents of Latino artists residing in Montgomery County. Colores showcases the profound cultural heritage and eclectic creativity that the Hispanic community contributes to our local arts scene.

Through this strategic thought partnership, HCCMC and BlackRock Center for the Arts aim to align their missions, values, and community goals, while amplifying their collective impact. By collaborating on exhibitions, performances, and public events, both organizations will work to strengthen intercultural connections and promote a deeper understanding of shared human experiences through the arts.

Mauricio Vásquez, Executive Director of HCCMC, added:

“We believe the arts are a bridge. They bring people together, create dialogue, and inspire change. This partnership with BlackRock Center for the Arts is a milestone in our commitment to making Hispanic voices, stories, and creativity visible in every corner of our community. It is also a fundamental step in expanding our reach into the Upcounty, where many Latino families live and work. Through this

collaboration, we will be able to launch activities and initiatives that would not be possible without BlackRock's partnership, presence, and shared vision.”

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and BlackRock Center for the Arts invite everyone in Montgomery County to join them in this exciting new venture as they celebrate artistry, culture, and community.

Colores Exhibition

Date: September 13, 2025 – October 15, 2025

Artist Reception: September 20, 2025

BlackRock Season Opener

Date: September 20, 2025 @ 8 PM

Chuchito Valdes - Chuchito Valdés, following in the footsteps of his famed father Chucho Valdés and grandfather Bebo Valdés, continues the legacy of great piano players form Cuba. With influences of Caribbean rhythms and jazz, Chuchito creates an exciting and energetic blend of spicy music that drives audiences wild. This piano master captivates with his sensitivity and drives excitement with his dynamic band.

