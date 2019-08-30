Dominic Cheli Opens WYO's 30th Season

Center Stage Sponsors: First Interstate Bank, Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention Center, Kennon and Sheridan Press / Sponsored by Sheridan Arts Council and Kerry Eblen with support from Mickey & Kathy McNickle and Susan & Gary Miller

The WYO Theater opens its 30th Anniversary Season with young, dynamic, accomplished pianist Dominic Cheli on Friday, September 20 at 7:30pm. Cheli's playing has been described as "spontaneous yet perfect, the best of how a young person can play" (Symphony Magazine). Winner of the 2017 Music Academy of the West Concerto Competition he enjoys a rapidly advancing career, including his Walt Disney Concert Hall Debut with legendary conductor Valery Gergiev, and his Carnegie Hall Recital Debut, as well as upcoming CDs on the Naxos label.

A native of St. Louis, Dominic has performed with the Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis, as well as orchestras all across the country and abroad including the DuPage Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Princeton Symphony, Colburn Orchestra, Virginia Symphony, Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie (Germany), and the Great Falls Symphony. He has worked with conductors such as Valery Gergiev, Markus Huber, Rossen Milanov, Arthur Fagen, Matthew Aucoin, and many others. Dominic recently debuted at several major festivals across the United States including the Ravinia Festival, Mostly Mozart Festival, and the Virginia Arts Festival.

Join us at the WYO September 20 for a remarkable concert presented by a pianist ". . .destined for Schub-ian heights." (Virginia Gazette)

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com





