Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHICAGO Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month

The performance is on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 19, 2023 Â 
CHICAGO Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month

The 25th anniversary tour of CHICAGO is coming to Alberta Bair Theater on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it's coming to Alberta Bair Theater!

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy AwardÂ®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage, or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!

CHICAGO is a production not to be missed. And all the reviewers agree.




LES MISERABLES Returns To Alpine Theatre Project Photo
LES MISERABLES Returns To Alpine Theatre Project
Fifty five high school students from all over the Flathead Valley have been working together to present what is widely considered Broadway's most famous and most epic musical, Les Miserables, running April 27-30 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. This production is part of the ATP Kids Educational Outreach Program.
WYO PLAY Hosts Surprise Story Slam in May Photo
WYO PLAY Hosts Surprise Story Slam in May
WYO PLAY will host a Story Slam with the theme: Surprise! On Thursday, May 4th at 7pm, the Sheridan community is invited to come to the Lotus CafÃ© to participate as a storyteller or simply be an audience member for the WYOâ€™s first ever Story Slam.Â 
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guildâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€ Photo
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guildâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹ Present NOISES OFF
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild are excited to present the annual WYO/CTG Co-Production with the production of Noises Off opening May 12. Directed by Dan Cole and written by Michael Frayn,
Styx Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in November Photo
Styx Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in November
Styx will be coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper as part of their 2023 World Tour on Tuesday, November 7. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.

More Hot Stories For You


LES MISERABLES Returns To Alpine Theatre ProjectLES MISERABLES Returns To Alpine Theatre Project
April 18, 2023

Fifty five high school students from all over the Flathead Valley have been working together to present what is widely considered Broadway's most famous and most epic musical, Les Miserables, running April 27-30 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. This production is part of the ATP Kids Educational Outreach Program.
WYO PLAY Hosts Surprise Story Slam in MayWYO PLAY Hosts Surprise Story Slam in May
April 17, 2023

WYO PLAY will host a Story Slam with the theme: Surprise! On Thursday, May 4th at 7pm, the Sheridan community is invited to come to the Lotus CafÃ© to participate as a storyteller or simply be an audience member for the WYOâ€™s first ever Story Slam.Â 
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guildâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹ Present NOISES OFFThe WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guildâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹ Present NOISES OFF
April 14, 2023

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild are excited to present the annual WYO/CTG Co-Production with the production of Noises Off opening May 12. Directed by Dan Cole and written by Michael Frayn,
Styx Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in NovemberStyx Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in November
April 14, 2023

Styx will be coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper as part of their 2023 World Tour on Tuesday, November 7. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.
Alpine Theatre Project Welcomes A New And Expanded Board Of DirectorsAlpine Theatre Project Welcomes A New And Expanded Board Of Directors
April 12, 2023

These appointments increase the Board of Directors to 14 and bring a wealth of diverse experiences and skills that will assist ATP in expansion goals and initiatives to continue to bring world class entertainment and education to the region.
share