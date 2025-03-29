BLANK SPACE: THE UNOFFICIAL TAYLOR SWIFT TRIBUTE to Come to Alberta Bair Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 7 PM. Get ready to step into the extraordinary world of Taylor Swift with Blank Space, Los Angeles’ premier tribute band that redefines what it means to celebrate music’s most iconic artist.

About the show

Fronted by the charismatic Olivia Mojica, who embodies Taylor’s spirit with every note and move, Blank Space is more than just a tribute—it’s a full-scale recreation of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking musicians and dancers, dazzling visuals, and intricate choreography. This show takes fans on a diverse musical era.

From her heartfelt country ballads to the electrifying pop anthems that shook the world, Blank Space delivers a seamless, song-by-song recreation of Taylor’s hits. Each performance is crafted with precision and passion, creating an immersive experience that celebrates the stories, emotions, and magic behind Taylor’s music.

Prepare for an unforgettable night filled with love, heartbreak, and the infectious energy that has made Taylor Swift a global sensation. Blank Space is not just a concert—it’s a celebration of music, connection, and the unparalleled artistry of Taylor Swift. Whether you’re a lifelong Swiftie or a casual listener, Blank Space invites you to sing, dance, and relive every moment of Taylor’s incredible career. Join the party and experience the ultimate Taylor Swift tribute with Blank Space—a night of music, memories, and pure joy awaits!

Comments