Aspen Grove Music Studio Presents MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW!

ASPEN GROVE MUSIC STUDIO announced that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021. Aspen Grove Music Studio's four performances are scheduled to take place at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on November 13 & 14, with two showings each day.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Newsies, Come From Away, Guys and Dolls, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Rent and many more!

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

The performances will take place in the Mars Black Box at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on Saturday, November 13 at 3:00 pm and 7:00pm and on Sunday, November 14 at 11:00 am and 3:00pm. The cast and crew of All Together Now! includes several members of the Civic Theater Guild and dozens of talented members of the community at large. Proceeds from these performances will benefit the Civic Theater Guild, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, and Aspen Grove Music Studio.

Amanda Patterson, creative director for the production and owner of Aspen Grove Music Studio said, "We have a wonderfully talented and diverse cast of seasoned performers, brand new thespians, and everyone in between. With the appearances of beloved casts from recent local productions, All Together Now! will be an entertaining, inspiring and true celebration of Sheridan's local theatre community-those onstage, behind the scenes, and in the audience alike."

Masks are requested when attending events at the WYO Theater, and tickets can be purchased in person or online at wyotheater.com.