Alberta Bair Theater to Host Open House This Saturday

The public is invited to Alberta Bair Theater's 2022 Open House, taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Guided tours of the theater will start at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m., and viewings of ABT's 2022-2023 Season Video will also take place.

Alberta Bair Theater welcomed back public audiences in September 2021 after a $13.6 million dollar renovation and a world-wide extended "intermission" brought about by COVID-19. As the performing arts continue to make a remarkable recovery, the excitement of live performance is reflected in a vast array of music, theater, dance, comedy, and Broadway options for ABT's 2022-23 season, which the organization announced at a Season Preview event in June.

While at the Open House, visitors may view ABT's 2022-2023 Season Video and purchase tickets to all upcoming shows, as public ticket sales also open that day. The opportunity to purchase tickets will take place in the Box Office, located at 2801 3rd Ave N, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., by phone at 406-256-6052 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org starting at 10 a.m.

Photo credit: Zakara Photography