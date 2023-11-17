AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To Alberta Bair Theater

O'Connor and his ensemble have a dynamic energy on stage that brings their individual expertise to holiday themes and classics.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Ucross Gala Unites Houston Arts, Energy Leaders In Support Of Artists Photo 3 Ucross Gala Unites Houston Arts, Energy Leaders In Support Of Artists
Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15 Photo 4 Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15

AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To Alberta Bair Theater

Alberta Bair Theater will present Mark and Maggie O'Connor for An Appalachian Christmas in just over 3 weeks on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 P.M.

Three-time Grammy winning composer and fiddler Mark O'Connor has created several arrangements of Christmas classics and fashions a wondrous mixture of both instrumental and vocal music in bluegrass and other American music genres. Concertgoers are treated to fresh takes on traditional songs with a few original compositions included. His renditions are playful and joyous but can be strikingly earnest too. Mark O'Connor's touring ensemble includes his wife Maggie O'Connor on fiddle and vocals as well as a variety of guest musicians on each tour.

Having toured An Appalachian Christmas nine consecutive years, O'Connor and his ensemble have a dynamic energy on stage that brings their individual expertise to holiday themes and classics in the most delightful and musically satisfying way!

This performance is sponsored by Founding Directors, Jane Wallace, Home2 Suites by Hilton, CHS, Q2, and Cat Country 102.9.

Tickets, $45, $35, $22.50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at Click Here. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales. 




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15 Photo
Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15

Tippet Rise Art Center, which celebrates the inextricable linkages between art, music, architecture, and nature on a 12,500-acre working ranch, announced today the highlights of its upcoming 2024 season.

2
Montana Repertory Theater to Host Staged Reading of CANT DRINK SALT WATER in Missoula Photo
Montana Repertory Theater to Host Staged Reading of CAN'T DRINK SALT WATER in Missoula

Montana Repertory Theater will present a staged reading of 'Can't Drink Salt Water,' a gripping play by indigenous playwright Kendra Mylnechuk Potter. The play explores the relentless search of a mother for her missing daughter and the journey of a young woman at an evangelical shelter for victims of sex trafficking.

3
Dropkick Murphys and Special Guest Pennywise and the Scratch Comes to the Ford Wyoming Cen Photo
Dropkick Murphys and Special Guest Pennywise and the Scratch Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in February

Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys are coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Tuesday, February 20 as part of their just announced 2024 U.S. St. Patrick’s Tour. Special guests Pennywise and The Scratch will open the show. 

4
Three Nonprofits Outline Creative Aging Programs Photo
Three Nonprofits Outline Creative Aging Programs

 WYO PLAY, The Hub on Smith and Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will each provide Creative Aging programming in the coming months.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
26th Annual Nutcracker in Montana 26th Annual Nutcracker
Wynona Thompson Auditorium (12/09-12/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Montana Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/27-8/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Montana The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (1/16-1/17)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Montana Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
Staged Reading of Staged Reading of "Can't Drink Salt Water"
Montana Repertory Theatre (11/19-11/19)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Montana Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You