72nd Warren Miller Film to Debut at the WYO

Warren Miller Entertainment will bring the 72nd Warren Miller feature film, "Winter Starts Now" to the WYO Theater Friday November 5 at 7pm.

Winter Starts Now is a "love letter" to that special place on the calendar - the winter season. It's a call to action for all viewers-get stoked, be prepared, because the season so many live for is here.

The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment Will Chase winter from coast to coast. From Alaska's Prince William Sound, where the only fresh tracks encountered belong to bears, to Maine's community of craftsmen and women devoted to sliding on snow. From kids with huge Olympic dreams to adaptive shredders who leave even the most able athletes in the dust. Viewers will road trip with big mountain skiers Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin as they chase winter all the way to Alaska, before catching up with speed riding legend JT Holmes, and meet new friends like Madison Rose and Vasu Sojitra. "Winter Starts Now" takes viewers on a journey to the highest peak in America, to the best groomed trails at beloved resorts, and to the mom & pop's that have stood their ground throughout the everchanging ski world. The film is an homage to every skier who lives for the thrill and finds solace on the chairlift.

"If we learned anything from last year's most unusual winter, it's that skiing and snowboarding and life in the mountains provide a release and a reprieve and a reminder of what matters most," said Micah Abrams, VP Content for Warren Miller Entertainment. "Every year, we celebrate that moment when you can see your breath and realize that you're only a few weeks away from your first run of the year. For the seventy second year in a row, we're pleased to announce, Winter Starts Now! Whether you join us at your local theater or virtually through Outside TV, we look forward to celebrating with you."

Masks are requested when attending events at the WYO Theater. "Winter Starts Now" is sponsored by Antelope Butte Foundation. Get your tickets now and head to wyotheater.com to learn more.