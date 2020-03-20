Walking Shadow Theatre Company Postpones RED MAYOR

Walking Shadow Theatre Company is postponing its planned production of Red Mayor.

Read the statement below:

After a delightful and productive script workshop last month, we were scheduled to begin rehearsals next week.

We'll be honest, we considered whether it would work to rehearse the play using videoconferencing (it wouldn't), but even solving that, there's the pesky question of getting people in the same room for performances...

We do not currently have more information about when this production will happen.



If you already purchased a ticket to Red Mayor, or are a season ticket holder, we'll be in touch about options.

Consider making a donation. Postponing our fundraiser and Red Mayor and suspending performances of Cabal has a huge impact on the budget of a small arts organization like Walking Shadow.

If you're still reading to the bottom of this email, thank you! We know you've gotten dozens of emails just like this one all saying essentially the same thing, so we appreciate your diligence in making sure no detail is overlooked. Just for you, we say: stay tuned for an exciting announcement next week!





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You