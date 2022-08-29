WICKED Defies Gravity With Its Return To Minneapolis Generating Approximately $30.9 Million In Local Economic Impact

Broadway is back and flourishing in the Hennepin Theatre District, and with it comes a boost to the local economy. Attracting audiences to downtown Minneapolis, WICKED flew back for its sixth visit to Minneapolis, playing the historic Orpheum Theatre from July 27 to Aug. 28, 2022. The five-week engagement kicked off the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season welcoming more than 100,000 patrons to the theatre and generating a local economic impact of $30.9 million.

"The remarkable success of WICKED was an exciting way to kick off our 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway season," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "We welcomed more than 100,000 patrons to the Orpheum Theatre and downtown Minneapolis during the show's five-week run. Such an influx of visitors continues to strengthen the vibrancy and energy of the Hennepin Theatre District, while also generating tremendous economic impact to the entire Minneapolis region."

Nerenhausen also said that the Trust is proud to play a role in the reactivation of downtown Minneapolis. "People who come to see our shows also eat at restaurants, stay at hotels, shop and explore the community. As we look ahead, our Broadway season continues with Cats, Hamilton, Les Misérables and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, all of which bring a consistent, steady stream of patrons to enhance the vitality of downtown."

The economic impact of the five-week engagement of WICKED is based on analysis by The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry. This impact is generated by tourism dollars spent at hotels, local restaurants, parking and more. Additionally, a large stage production, such as WICKED, employs nearly 100 local stagehands, local musicians, hair and wardrobe professionals and merchandise sellers.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Now the fifth longest running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.