WHAT WE WORE Comes to Minnesota Fringe

Known by an audience of over 2 million online, social media creator and vintage fashion historian Gabi Jones (of @Gabis_Vintage) will bring her vintage fashion storytelling to the stage in her new one-woman show, "What We Wore." Performances run August 2-9.

In this heartfelt and humorous performance, Gabi invites audiences to journey through her family's vintage wardrobe, reflecting on the challenges women have overcome-and those that persist-throughout history. It's a poignant exploration of how clothing connects us to our past and how the struggles faced by women across generations continue to resonate today.

"I wanted to create something that felt personal yet universal," says Gabi. "This show is my love letter to the women who came before me, my community who inspires me every day, and anyone who's ever felt connected to something bigger than themselves."

"What We Wore" is more than a show about fashion-it's a powerful exploration of identity, heritage, and the unbreakable bond between women and their ancestors. Through humor, heart, and history, Gabi weaves together stories about inequality, resilience, and the enduring spirit of womanhood.

Gabi Jones is a content creator, actress, and vintage fashion expert with over 2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. Her videos have been featured on Business Insider, Refinery 29, and the Today Show! She is known for her engaging storytelling, deep dives into fashion history, and her personal connection to vintage garments passed down through generations of women in her family.