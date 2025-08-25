Video: 'Treasure Island' at Children’s Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children's Theatre Company has released a first look at Treasure Island, an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale, directed by Rick Dildine.

The story follows young Jim Hawkins, played by Truman Bednar and Mason Yang, as he embarks on a swashbuckling adventure filled with pirates and treasure.

The cast also features Reed Sigmund as Long John Silver, Matt Riehle as Captain Smollett, and José Sabillón in multiple roles. This production is recommended for audiences aged 8 and up and runs from September 9 to October 19, 2025, at the UnitedHealth Group Stage.