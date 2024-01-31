Video: Go Inside The Guthrie Costume Shop For DIAL M FOR MURDER

Watch as DIAL M FOR MURDER Costume Designer Valérie Thérèse Bart walks us through her process of designing and collaborating within the boundaries of a period piece.

Dial M for Murder began as the brainchild of British writer and playwright Frederick Knott, who was a specialist in crime-related drama. After the play premiered in 1952 on BBC Television, followed by stage runs in London’s West End and on Broadway that same year, Dial M for Murderwas adapted for the 1954 film, which was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock and starred Ray Milland and Grace Kelly as Tony and Margot Wendice.

This gripping adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher returns the story to London, where we meet Maxine, who is in town promoting her new murder mystery. Maxine drops in on her former lover Margot, who shares some distressing news: She’s being blackmailed for a love letter from Maxine that went missing after their affair ended. Margot thinks her husband Tony is none the wiser, but he knows everything — and then some. In fact, his yearlong plan to have Margot murdered will commence the next night, thanks to an airtight alibi. But when Margot kills her assailant in self-defense, Tony’s plot takes an unexpected turn. This clever, fast-paced adaptation adds extra layers to the iconic tale, making the “Will he get away with it?” question even more thrilling.

The cast of Dial M for Murder includes Brian Thomas Abraham (Guthrie: debut) as Inspector Hubbard, Gretchen Egolf (Guthrie: A Streetcar Named Desire) as Margot Wendice, Peter Christian Hansen (Guthrie: Murder on the Orient Express, Freud’s Last Session, Clybourne Park) as Lesgate, David Andrew Macdonald (Guthrie: debut) as Tony Wendice and Lori Vega (Guthrie: debut) as Maxine Hadley.

The creative team includes Jeffrey Hatcher (Adapter), Frederick Knott (Author), Tracy Brigden (Director), Walt Spangler (Scenic Designer), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costume Designer), Xavier Pierce (Lighting Designer), John Gromada (Sound Designer/Composer), Keely Wolter (Vocal Coach), Aaron Preusse (Fight Director), Doug Scholz-Carlson (Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Karl Alphonso (Stage Manager), Kathryn Sam Houkom (Assistant Stage Manager), Vanessa Brooke Agnes (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).



