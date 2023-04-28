Video: First Look at RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE at Stages Theatre Company

Stages Theatre Company will present the world premiere play, Raymie Nightingale. Florida, 1975. A trio of friends embark on a dizzying adventure fraught with humor, poignant revelations, and the Little Miss Florida Tire Competition. Along the way, they discover that compassion can overcome life's biggest obstacles and growing friendships solve life's unanswerable questions. Raymie Nightingale is based off the first novel in Minneapolis based author Kate DiCamillo's award-winning trilogy, and adapted to stage by St. Paul playwright Jeannine Coulombe.

Check out footage from the production here:

Raymie Nightingale is recommended for all audiences ages 7 and up and is about 85 minute with no intermission. This world premiere play will have moments that everyone can relate to - from the fashion, the friendships, and the non-stop adventure. The adults will resonate with the time period, while the youth will understand the sense of spontaneity in friendships. While this story will have the audience laughing and reminiscing, it will also create a reason to think and have important conversations. A perfect way for a family to bond.

"In the summer of 1975, the Three Rancheros - Raymie, Beverly, & Louisiana - find family in each other. Together, they are stronger than the sum of their parts. Some things can be fixed by working together, and some things cannot be fixed, and that's OK. Fixing what they can, and leaving the rest just to be what it is, is a life lesson they learned this summer - a lesson that will take them into the future stronger, braver, and wiser than they were."

-Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Director)

Performances run from April 28 - May 21, 2023 in the Jaycees Studio at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adults $16, Child $14, Senior $14. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ is as follows: $8 per ticket for school performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at 952-979-1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit Click Here or call 952-979-1111.

Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 4/30/2023 4:00PM

Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 5/20/2023 10:00AM

"I'm so excited to bring Raymie's story to the stage! When I first read the script, I was surprised with how much I resonated with her. All of us have felt like Raymie at some time or another, and I think it's so special that this show recognizes that. If you have ever been worried, if you've ever been a kid, if you want to relive 1975 - this show is for you!"

-Adilynn Cardenas (Raymie Clarke)

Stages Theatre Company's 2022-2023 Season of Possibility sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit www.stagestheatre.org