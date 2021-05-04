Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets to go on Sale in May for Comedian Theo Von at the Pantages Theatre

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

May. 4, 2021  

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that comedian and podcast host THEO VON will be performing at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 during his live stand-up tour.

DAY

DATE

TIME

VENUE

Friday

Oct. 15

7 p.m.

Pantages Theatre

Saturday

Oct. 16

7 p.m.

Pantages Theatre

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen weekly on his podcasts THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING, which each garner millions of listens/views a month.

Theo has appeared numerous times on Joe Rogan's podcast, THE Joe Rogan EXPERIENCE, regularly on Joey Diaz's THE CHURCH OF WHATS HAPPENING NOW, and was voted guest of the year on THE FIGHTER AND THE KID by TFATK listeners two years in a row. He has MULTIPLE straps.

In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. Theo has made appearances on INSIDE Amy Schumer, WHY? WITH Hannibal Buress, ARSENIO, LAST COMIC STANDING, was the winner of Comedy Central's REALITY BITES BACK, and LIVE AT GOTHAM.a??

If you want to know how Theo is doing he is probably doing the best he can, which varies. He currently resides in Nashville and Los Angeles. Gang.


