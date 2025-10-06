Tickets to LES MISERABLES at Hennepin Arts to go on Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets for the return of Cameron Mackintosh's LES MISÉRABLES, will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The show makes its triumphant return engagement at the historic Orpheum Theatre Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 as part of the Hennepin season.

Performance dates are Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 22. 2026 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals. To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.