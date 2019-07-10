Tickets For MEAN GIRLS On Sale Next Week At Hennepin Theatre Trust

Hennepin Theatre welcomes the First National Tour of MEAN GIRLS-the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film-will be coming to historic Orpheum Theatre Tuesday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 as part of the 2018-2020 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin series.

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by visiting HennepinTheatreTrust.org. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, call (612) 373-5665 or email MinneapolisGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

Performance dates are Tuesday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

MEAN GIRLS opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March 2018. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

MEAN GIRLS (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

Connect with MEAN GIRLS online at: www.MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You