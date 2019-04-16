Theatre Pro Rata Does Murder In Haute Couture, June 1-16

Theatre Pro Rata is producing My Sister in This House by Wendy Kesselman this June at The Crane Theater . This award-winning drama explores the true story of two sisters who murdered their employer and her daughter in 1930s France. What drove these two young women, who served as maids in the household, to such a desperate act? Class conflict, family dysfunction, loneliness, and love all play a role in this complex and devastating tale.

My Sister in This House by Wendy Kesselman Opening: Saturday, June 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Closing: Sunday, June 16 @ 3:00 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays @ 7:30 p.m. ASL/AD performance on Sunday, June 2 @ 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Can performance on Monday, June 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all Theatre Pro Rata productions are $14 - $41 , Sliding Scale, at the door, with 2-for-1's available for Sunday performances when you present the most recent Minnesota Fringe Festival button. Purchase tickets online: TheatreProRata.org/new/box-office/ Reserve tickets: 612-234-7135 or info@theatreprorata.org

Playing at The Crane Theater: 2303 Kennedy Street NE | Minneapolis, MN 55413 Directions, parking, and public transportation options information: www.cranetheater.com/venue/location

My Sister in This House was first produced at Actors Theatre of Louisville and published in 1981; it received the Playbill Playwriting Award and the 1980-1981 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. In the fall of 1981 the show premiered in New York at The Second Stage. From Frank Rich's review in the New York Times:

" My Sister in This House begins as a cool, black satire of provincial bourgeois life, turns into a macabre tale of incestuous homosexual love and ends with an explosion of Grand Guignol violence. If this play sounds discomforting, it is - and it means to be. Miss Kesselman's subject is repression - social, sexual, religious and political - and the havoc it wreaks on its victims."

The story of class separation and resentment has been told innumerable times in countless ways, and the story of Christine and Léa Papin in particular has spawned more than two dozen books, plays, and movies. What drew Theatre Pro Rata to Kesselman's script is the way it gives the sisters humanity. "Their actions come from a place," says director Carin Bratlie Wethern. "[The script] doesn't forgive them, but it does seek to explain them. Pro Rata loves scripts that get you thinking, and this one does."

The designers working on Theatre Pro Rata's production are playing with a very haute couture aesthetic: "We're digging in to the nightmare of it, which is very tantalizing," says Bratlie Wethern. "We want to create something horrifically beautiful on stage."

My Sister in This House by Wendy Kesselman, produced by Theatre Pro Rata (June 1-16, 2019) is directed by Carin Bratlie Wethern*, with scenic design by Ursula Bowden, costume design by Samantha Kuhn Staneart*, lighting design by Emmet Kowler, sound design by Jacob M. Davis*, props design by Jenny Moeller, and stage management by Clara Costello*. The play features performances by Kayla Dvorak Feld (Christine), Nissa Nordland Morgan (Lea), Nicole Goeden (Isabelle), and Katherine Kupieki (Madame Danzard).

*Indicates a member of the Theatre Pro Rata company.

