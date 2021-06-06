Theatre Elision Returns To Live Performance With ISLANDER

Theatre Elision is thrilled to return in July with the U.S. premiere of the new musical, Islander!

Conceived by Amy Draper, with Music and Lyrics by Finn Anderson and Book by Stewart Melton. Islander was first produced in the U.K. by Helen Milne Productions.

Islander premiered and was named best musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019. It went on to a successful run at Southwark Theatre in London. Called an "exceptionally thoughtful new musical" by reviewers, Islander gradually builds a "powerful feeling of otherness . . . and the unshakeable sense that there is something bigger than ourselves, whether that's nature, religion or the myths we use to explain the world we live in." (The Guardian).

The story takes place on an island somewhere on the Scottish coast where a poor economy and uncertain future have caused many residents to leave for the mainland. Those who remain must decide whether to stay or go. Drawing from Scottish folklore of the sea-bound "fin-folk", myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto the beach, changing life forever.

While the production only has two cast members, we will be rotating three actors during our performance schedule. This will help ensure that we will not need to cancel performances if one of our actors becomes ill. For us, the days of "the show must go on" theatre culture is over! But instead of having an understudy or swing, we wanted to ensure that all artists preparing a role would have ample opportunities to perform. As a result, we will have three casts:

Cast A - Christine Wade as Eilidh and Emily Dussault as Arran

Cast B - Christine Wade as Eilidh and Deidre Cochran as Arran

Cast C - Emily Dussault as Eilidh and Deidre Cochran as Arran



All performances at:

Elision Playhouse

6105 42nd Avenue North

Crystal, Minnesota

Performance Dates:

Thursday, July 15th at 7:30 pm - Cast A

Friday, July 16th at 7:30 pm - Cast B

Saturday, July 17th at 7:30 pm - Cast B

Sunday, July 18th at 2:30 pm - Cast C

?

Wednesday, July 21st at 2:30 pm - Cast B

Thursday, July 22nd at 7:30 pm - Cast B

Friday, July 23rd at 7:30 pm - Cast A

Saturday, July 24th at 7:30 pm - Cast A

Sunday, July 25th at 2:30 pm - Cast C

?

Wednesday, July 28th at 7:30 pm - Cast B

Thursday, July 29th at 7:30 pm - Cast C

Friday, July 30th at 7:30 pm - Cast A

Saturday, July 31 at 2:30 pm - Cast B

Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 pm - Cast A

More information at www.elisionproductions.com/islander

Tickets at: https://www.simpletix.com/e/islander-tickets-68313