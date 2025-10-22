Theater Latté Da Unveils Complete Casting for MY FAIR LADY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Latté Da has announced full casting for its holiday production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady, the first musical from the legendary songwriting duo to be presented in the company’s 28-year history. Performances begin November 12, 2025, with opening night on November 15, at the Ritz Theater in Northeast Minneapolis.

Directed by Artistic Director Justin Lucero, this new production offers a contemporary reexamination of the beloved classic, with choreography by Abby Magalee and music direction by Latté Da Co-Founder Denise Prosek. The two-piano orchestration, approved by Frederick Loewe himself, will be performed by Associate Music Director Joshua Burniece and Pianist Wesley Frye.

The cast includes Felix Aguilar Tomlinson, Corissa Bussian, Katie Bynum, Anna Hashizume, Kiko Laureano, Ryan Lee, Norah Long, Tod Petersen, Jon-Michael Reese, Richard Rigmaiden, France Roberts, Keegan Robinson, Adán Varela, and Lisa Vogel.

Set against the backdrop of Edwardian London, My Fair Lady follows Professor Henry Higgins as he attempts to transform flower seller Eliza Doolittle into a woman of high society—only to discover that real transformation comes at a personal cost. With a timeless score featuring “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “On the Street Where You Live,” the musical continues to enchant audiences of all generations.

“My Fair Lady has long dazzled audiences with its wit and romance, but at its core, it’s a deeply resonant story about voice, identity, and transformation,” said Lucero. “Our production looks closely at what it means to ask someone to change the way they speak—and what’s lost in that transformation. Voice is selfhood. When someone is asked to reshape it, they’re being asked to surrender a piece of who they are.”

The design team includes Eli Sherlock (Scenic Design), Amber Brown (Costume Design), Shannon Elliot (Lighting Design), Kevin Springer (Sound Design), Madelaine Foster (Props Design), Emma Gustafson and Priscilla Bruce (Wig & Hair Design), and Gillian Constable (Dialect Coach). Joelle Coutu serves as Stage Manager, with Grace Happe and Austin Schoenfelder as Assistant Stage Managers.

This production is part of Theater Latté Da’s 2025–26 Season, which launched in October with Journey On: A 100th Show Cabaret Celebration and will continue with The Glass Menagerie, Gutenberg! The Musical!, the world premiere of My Ántonia, and the annual NEXT Festival.

TICKETS & SUBSCRIPTIONS

Tickets for My Fair Lady start at $39 and are available at Latteda.org, by calling 612-339-3003, or in person at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis. Box Office hours are Tuesday–Friday, 12–5 PM, and Saturday, 12–5 PM during performance runs. Subscription packages begin at $102, with additional discounts available through the Ritz Club for patrons aged 39 and under.

Accessibility offerings include ASL interpretation, open captioning, audio description, assistive listening devices, accessible seating, and all-gender restrooms at every mainstage production.