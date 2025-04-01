Theater Latté Da To Present Three New Works In Development As Part Of The 2025 Next Festival Of New Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Latté Da has announced the slate of artists and projects for this summer's 2025 NEXT FESTIVAL. Three dynamic new works, THE HOMEFRONT by Malika Oyetimein, Jenny Stafford and Sam Salmond; HOW TO PLAY THE CELLO (UNTIL YOU DON'T) by Benjamin Emory Larson; and OKUNI by Naomi Iizuka and Paul Hodge, will each receive a two-week developmental workshop and two public presentations.

Presentations begin July 25 and continue through August 11 at Latté Da's home venue, the historic Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413. Three-show NEXT Festival passes are now on sale at latteda.org or 612-339-3003. Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 15.

"The enthusiasm and insight our audiences bring to the NEXT Festival has a profound impact on the development of new musicals," says Elissa Adams, NEXT Festival producer and Director of New Work at Theater Latté Da. "I'm excited to share this year's projects with the Twin Cities."

The 2025 NEXT Festival will begin with THE HOMEFRONT, book by Malika Oyetimein and Jenny Stafford, music and lyrics by Sam Salmond. Oyetimein will also direct the presentations, with music direction by Jason Hansen.

When World War II comes to a close and the men return home, the women are immediately fired from their jobs at the factory. Two best friends-one black and one white-lead a movement to fight for the jobs of their fellow female workers. But when their progressive ideals fall short and it becomes clear that the black women and the white women will no longer have the same opportunities in this post-war world, they have to decide what - and who - are they willing to give up in the fight, and what happens when loved ones get caught in the crossfire.

Public presentations for THE HOMEFRONT are Friday, July 25 at 4:00 pm and Monday, July 28 at 7:30 pm.

Following THE HOMEFRONT will be HOW TO PLAY THE CELLO (UNTIL YOU DON'T), book, music and lyrics by Benjamin Emory Larson. Presentations will be directed by Scott Ford, with music direction by Christine Wade and Harrison Wade.

HOW TO PLAY THE CELLO (UNTIL YOU DON'T) is loosely based on the life of Jacqueline Du Pré, one of the greatest cellists of all time, whose career was cut short in her 30s by Multiple Sclerosis. Through original songs and reimagined classical pieces, Jackie guides us on the explosive journey of her life. She discovers the cello for the first time, falls in love with it, finds out she's "talented," becomes obsessed with greatness, conquers the world, falls ill, loses her ability to play, and ultimately has to face the question: What is an artist who can't make art anymore?

Public presentations for HOW TO PLAY THE CELLO (UNTIL YOU DON'T) will be Friday, August 1 at 4:00 pm and Monday, August 4 at 7:30 pm.

The final presentation of the 2025 festival will be OKUNI, book by Naomi Iizuka and Paul Hodge, lyrics by Paul Hodge and Naomi Iizuka, and music by Paul Hodge. OKUNI will be directed by Lisa Portes, with music direction by Andy Kust.

OKUNI tells the story of the enigmatic woman from 16th century Japan who created Kabuki and has since been forgotten by history. The pop culture sensation of her day, Okuni went from performing for outcasts in the dry riverbeds of Kyoto to performing for the shogun himself. Challenging conventions of polite society and shining a light on the hypocrisies of the ruling class, her shows were as politically dangerous as they were erotic. OKUNI asks what it means to be a woman in a man's world, and what it means to make art when the world is burning.

Public presentations for OKUNI will be Friday, August 8 at 4:00 pm and Monday, August 11 at 7:30 pm.

The NEXT Festival is a key component of Theater Latté Da's robust commitment to the development of new musicals, which also includes year-round workshops and residencies, commissions, and world premiere productions. Past NEXT Festivals have offered audiences a first look at numerous new musicals that have gone on to full productions at Theater Latté Da, including C. (2015), LULLABY (2016), FIVE POINTS (2018), UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL (2018), TO LET GO AND FALL (2019), CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL (2022), TWELVE ANGRY MEN, A NEW MUSICAL (2022), JOHNNY SKEEKY; OR, THE REMEDY FOR EVERYTHING (2024) and SCOTLAND, PA (2024). 2017 NEXT Festival project GODDESS will have its Off-Broadway debut at The Public Theater this month. GUN & POWDER, featured in the 2018 festival, has been announced as aiming for a Broadway run following a critically acclaimed production at Paper Mill Playhouse last year.

The 2025 NEXT Festival is made possible through the generous support of the Nara Fund, The National Endowment for the Arts, RBC Financial, The Ruth Easton Fund, and individual contributors to Theater Latté Da's NEXT 25x25 initiative, the organization's ambitious campaign to develop 25 new musicals between 2021 and 2025. Learn more about NEXT 25x25 here: latteda.org/next-25x25.

ABOUT THEATER LATTÉ DA

Theater Latté Da creates new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience-exploring and expanding the art of music theater. Now in our 27th season of presenting new and reimagined music theater, Theater Latté Da is the leading nonprofit professional theater in Minnesota that exclusively produces new and reimagined music theater, and is a national leader in the creation of new work. Some 40,000 audience members and over 300 theatermakers engage with us each season through five productions, the NEXT Festival of New Musicals, special events and concerts, and a broad range of opportunities for music theater composers, lyricists and librettists to advance the creation of their new works. Since 2016, Theater Latté Da has made our permanent home in Northeast Minneapolis's historic Ritz Theater, enabling us to provide uniquely intimate arts experiences for our audiences.

Since our founding in 1998, the company has presented 97 Mainstage productions, including 17 world premieres and 16 area premieres. Each has garnered critical acclaim and earned its artists and the organization a host of awards and honors, including: seven IVEY Awards for overall excellence, multiple National Endowment for the Arts grants, the Gabriel Award for Broadcast Excellence, the American Theater Wing National Theater Company Award, and the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience for our Off-Broadway production of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.

