Theater Latté Da Reveals Cast of Stephen Sondheim's PASSION

Casting is complete and rehearsals are now underway for Theater Latté Da's production of PASSION, the Tony Award-winning dark romance with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, based on the film Passione d'Amore directed by Ettore Scola.

The production is directed by Latté Da Artistic Director Justin Lucero, with Music Direction by Jason Hansen (Merrily We Roll Along, Fun Home, Stones in His Pockets) and Movement Direction by Emily Michaels King (Falsettos). Lucero directs a cast including the previously announced Isa Condo-Olvera as Clara (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Bradley Greenwald as Doctor (Johnny Skeeky; or, The Remedy for Everything, Christmas at the Local, C.), now joined by Phinehas Bynum as Lieutenant Torasso/Count Ludovic (Christmas at the Local, All is Calm, Candide), Erin Capello as Fosca (Next to Normal, Johnny Skeeky), Dylan Frederick as Giorgio (The Inheritance on Broadway; Latté Da's Merrily We Roll Along), Theo Janke-Furman as Private Augenti (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Riley McNutt as Sergeant Lombardi (Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, Hello, Dolly!), Eric Morris as Colonel Ricci (Falsettos, Assassins), Rodolfo Nieto as Major Rizzoli/Father (Hello, Dolly!, La Bohème, Assassins), Adán Varela as Lieutenant Barri/Mother (Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical), and understudies Wesley Frye (Latté Da stage debut) and Hope Nordquist (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella).

Set in 1860s Italy, a gripping, fiery love triangle ignites when a dashing army captain is transferred to a remote military outpost. Giorgio, already in a passionate, clandestine affair with Clara back home, enters the sights and heart of Fosca, a fragile woman who turns out to be capable of adoration and desire unlike anything he has ever known. This Best Musical Tony winner, one of Sondheim's most unforgettable, is an exultantly dramatic journey of love, desire, and obsession.

“Launching rehearsals for PASSION is the kind of moment you dream about as a director — a rare chance to explore a piece that's as emotionally raw as it is musically exquisite,” says Justin Lucero, Artistic Director and director of the production. “This group of collaborators is exceptional — brave, generous, and overflowing with talent. Together, we're diving into a story that dares to ask: what if love isn't something we choose, but something that chooses us? ”

Last seen in the Twin Cities in a 2004 production from the Minnesota Opera, PASSION marks Theater Latté Da's mainstage 99th production, and a return to its signature staging of the work of Stephen Sondheim. Past Sondheim work produced by Latté Da include Merrily We Roll Along (2022), A Little Night Music (2019), Assassins (2018), Gypsy (2016 and 2006), Sweeney Todd (2015), Into the Woods (2015), Company (2012) and Sunday in the Park with George (2003), as well as a two-part concert celebration at Crooner's Supperclub in 2022 to memorialize his passing.

PASSION is among three storied collaborations between Sondheim and librettist James Lapine, which also include Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George. The show premiered on Broadway in May 1994, receiving 10 Tony Award nominations and winning four including Best Musical, Original Score and Book. A well-received Off-Broadway revival was produced by Classic Stage Company in 2013.

The creative team for PASSION includes Justin Lucero (director), Jason Hansen (music direction and orchestrations), Emily Michaels King (movement direction), Paul Whitaker (scenic and lighting designer), Amber Brown (Costume Designer), Peter Morrow (sound designer), Madelaine Foster (properties designer), and Emma Gustafson (wig, makeup and hair designer). Shelby Reddig is the Production Stage Manager, and Joelle Coutu is the Assistant Stage Manager.

PASSION begins performances on June 4, 2025, and will run through July 13, 2025 at Theater Latté Da's home at the historic Ritz Theater in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District. Opening night is Saturday, June 7, 2025. Single tickets start at $36 plus fees ranging from $5.50 to $6.75. Group, student and other discounts are also available.

Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612-339-3003 or online at latteda.org. In-person box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 12-5:00 PM and Saturday from 12-5:00 PM when in performance. Post-show discussions, ASL/AD, Open Caption, and masks-required performances are available on select dates. Braille and large print programs, assistive listening devices, and high-capacity bariatric chairs are available at every performance.

PASSION follows the critically acclaimed Twin Cities premiere of FUN HOME, currently playing an extended run through May 11, 2025. Earlier season events included RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, which closed as the second best-selling production in Theater Latté Da's 27-year history; writer-performer Milo Cramer's Obie Award-winning solo show SCHOOL PICTURES; and the Midwest premiere of the hilariously macabre SCOTLAND, PA, wih book by Michael Mitnick and music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. The season will conclude with the 2025 NEXT Festival of New Musicals in July and August.

