Theater Latté Da Presents FALSETTOS At The Ritz Theater, September 20 - November 5

Theater Latté Da announces that single tickets are now on sale for FALSETTOS, music and lyrics by William Finn, book by William Finn and James Lapine, running September 20, 2023 through November 5, 2023 at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis. This production is the first of a 5-show season kicking off 26 years of musical theater with Theater Latté Da.

Uniquely hilarious and heartbreaking, FALSETTOS is a contemporary musical set at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic about family, relationships, baseball and bar mitzvahs. When Marvin leaves his wife, Trina, and son, Jason, to be with his lover, Whizzer, confusion is unleashed, but so is the power and possibility of chosen family and choosing to love.

Theater Latté Da will welcome guest directors for each show of its 26th season. Of FALSETTOS, director Meredith McDonough says, "FALSETTOS is my favorite musical! I'm thrilled to be returning to Minneapolis and directing for my first time at Theater Latté Da. Lovers come together and break apart, but this is a story of the power of chosen families."

FALSETTOS will run September 20 through November 5, 2023 at the Ritz Theater. Opening night is Saturday, September 23. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student and other discounts are available. FALSETTOS will also have a featured PIN SPOT event hosted by Max Wojtanowicz Monday, October 9, 2023. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD and Open Caption performances) are available on select dates and by request. New for the 26th season, Theater Latté Da will offer a selection of bariatric chairs for patrons who are more comfortable in a wider seat, a new pay-what-you-can initiative called 'Row A For All' for weeknight performances, and select Thursday matinee performances.

The cast of FALSETTOS includes Sasha Andreev (All Is Calm, Steerage Song, Ragtime, Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical Musical), Serena Brook (TLD Debut), Sheena Janson Kelley (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Sam Mandell (TLD Debut), Sara Masterson (TLD Debut), Eric Morris (Assassins), and Max Wojtanowicz (All Is Calm, C.). Understudies include Erin Nicole Farsté (We Shall, Someday),Riley McNutt (All is Calm, Six Degrees of Separation, A Little Night Music, Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, Hello, Dolly!, Next to Normal), and Tic Treitler (TLD Debut).

The creative team includes Meredith McDonough (Director), Emily Michaels King (Choreographer), Jason Hansen (Music Director), Mina Kinukawa (Scenic Designer), Grant Merges (Lighting Designer), Rich Hamson (Costume Designer), Katherine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Props Supervisor & Designer), Emma Gustafson (Hair & Makeup Designer), and Elissa Adams (Dramaturg).

Celebrating its 26th Season in 2023-2024, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. With a longstanding commitment to new work, Theater Latté Da is home to the NEXT new musical development program and has presented 16 world premieres, among them Christmas at the Local, We Shall Someday, Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, and Five Points. www.latteda.org