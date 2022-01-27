Theater Latté Da & Crooners Present CELEBRATING SONDHEIM In March & May

Stephen Sondheim, a Titanic force in the modern musical theatre, will be celebrated by Theater Latté Da and Crooners Supper Club with a unique concert experience in two parts, "Celebrating Sondheim," curated and directed by Theater Latté Da's founding artistic director Peter Rothstein.

Featured in the concerts are a who's-who of notable Twin Cities stage favorites, most of whom have appeared in celebrated Theater Latté Da Sondheim productions.

With an entirely different cast in each part, Act I -- premiering on Friday and Saturday March 4 & 5, both at 7:30pm -- features Sasha Andreev, Michelle Barber, Phinehas Bynum, Liz Hawkinson, Britta Ollmann, Tod Petersen, and Janely Rodriguez. Act II - premiering Friday and Saturday May 6 & 7, both at 7:30pm - features Kate Beahen, Mark Benninghofen, David Darrow, Bradley Greenwald, Anna Hashizume, Rodolfo Nieto, Greta Oglesby, and Sally Wingert. Music direction is by Barbara Brooks (Act I) and Jason Hansen (Act II). "Celebrating Sondheim" is staged in The MainStage at Crooners.

For tickets, which are $45 and $50, visit www.croonersmn.com Sondheim, who died on November 26, 2021 at the age of 91, was the composer and lyricist of 19 major theater works, many of which are credited with re-defining and re-inventing the American musical.

Theater Latté Da, founded in 1998, is the most prolific producer of Sondheim musicals in the Twin Cities, having staged a total of nine shows, starting with "Sunday in the Park with George" in 2003, up to "Assassins" (2018) -- named Best Theater Production of the Decade by the StarTribune - and "A Little Night Music" (2019), which made The Star Tribune's "Top 10 Best Theater Productions" list of 2019. Other notable productions include "Sweeney Todd" (2015); "Into the Woods" (2015); "Gypsy" (2006 and 2016), and "Company" (2012).

Rothstein says, "We've brought together this incredible cast, deeply conversant in the art and genius of Sondheim, to highlight work from 15 of his groundbreaking shows. The concerts will feature familiar songs, as well as rarities that capture Sondheim's eclectic intelligence, profound wit and singular aesthetic."

As Elaine Stritch marvels in "Shoot Me," the documentary that captured her tackling Sondheim in what would be her last produced show, "I ask myself how does he know that? How does he know what I'm thinking? How does he know what I'm fighting in life? How does he know it?!" "Celebrating Sondheim" Act I and Act II tickets - which are $45 and $50 -- are now on sale via www.croonersmn.com

For information and updates visit www.croonersmn.com or call 763-760-0062. Crooners is located at 6161 Highway 65 NE, just north of Minneapolis and 694 in Fridley.