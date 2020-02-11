The Beloved Books of THE RAINBOW FISH Will Come to Life on Stage at CTC

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the production of The Rainbow Fish, running March 10, 2020 through April 5, 2020, directed and designed by Jim Morrow with music by Steven Naylor. This original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister's colorful stories uses innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, and delightful original music that will mesmerize the entire family. Together, you'll travel with the beautiful Rainbow Fish through the great unknown deep sea, discover new worlds, meet a wise octopus and a helpful starfish, and learn what it means to share your most prized possession.

This show was created by Mermaid Theatre in Nova Scotia, Canada (last seen at CTC with its production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favourites). It is based on the books The Rainbow Fish, Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea, and Opposites by Marcus Pfister. The puppets are painted with fluorescent paint, so they glow under black light. Along with visual storytelling, the show features music and narration of the stories by Broadway's Tony® Award winning actress Laura Benanti (recorded). You may remember Mermaid Theatre from our 2013 - 2014 Season, in which they presented The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites!

"The Rainbow Fish lives in three dimensions and is alive with movement, gesture, thought, and music," stated Director/Designer Jim Morrow. "Audiences all over the world have responded positively to the bright colors, the playful action, the recognizable characters and imagery, and the beautiful music, but mostly they are happy simply to share their experience with friends and family, and to have an opportunity to laugh and shout and be entertained and, for some perhaps, to be inspired."

CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius states, "These are stories that challenge us to be our best, our most generous selves, and to understand how we all grow when we are able to reach out to the other and share what is the best part of our selves. This play comes to life with dazzling puppetry and music. Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia has created another extraordinary production where the books you love spring to vibrant and magical life."

The Rainbow Fish runs March 10 through April 5 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage and is recommended for all ages. Ticket prices range from $15 through $71 (subject to change) with ACT Pass tickets for $5. For more information, visit us online at childrenstheatre.org or call the ticket office at 612.874.0400. This production is proudly supported by Deluxe, Wells Fargo, and Treat & Company.

THEMES:

Climate; ocean; friendship; self-empowerment; giving; generosity; individuality; community; respect; belonging; philanthropy; sharing.

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation's largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire for more than 295,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the coveted Tony Award® for Outstanding Regional Theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony® nominations (for its production of A Year with Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC's engagement and learning programs annually serve more than 93,000 young people and their communities through Theatre Arts Training, student matinees, Neighborhood Bridges, and early childhood arts education programs. ACT One is CTC's comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org

