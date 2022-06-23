Ten Artists Selected For Ordway's New Musical Theater Training Fellowship, GreenRoom

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts today named 10 artistic fellows to its inaugural GreenRoom musical theater training fellowship created by and for BIPOC artists. The new program - which will operate out of the Ordway's spaces in downtown Saint Paul - received more than 60 applications.

The six-week program will run July 7 through Aug. 18. This first-of-its-kind fellowship in Minnesota is made possible by support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

The 10 GreenRoom artistic fellows are:

"We are thrilled to welcome this tenacious, talented group of artists to the GreenRoom experience," said Ordway Director of Arts, Learning and Community Engagement Maia Maiden, who leads GreenRoom. "Investing in Minnesota artists not only helps retain top talent in our state, but also strengthens our local arts ecosystem that relies on them."

Fellows include BIPOC actors, dancers and singers who are 18 years or older and have less than three years of experience as a professional musical theater performer beyond high school or college. They will be paid $2,250 each for their participation in the program, which will cover a wide range of topics that will serve artists throughout their careers - from acting and movement to public speaking and wellness.

GreenRoom will be led by seven core faculty members, who will develop program curriculum: Denzel Belin, Rush Benson, Aimee K. Bryant, Tiffany Cooper, Jared Miller, Nora Montañez Patterson and Natalia Romero Arbeláez. Guest speakers and teaching artists will also participate.

"Cultivating the next generation of great artists takes significant and intentional investment, and we are grateful for the Knight Foundation's generous support," said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. "I can't wait for our community to see how these artists take their talents to the next level."

Photos of the fellows and faculty members, as well as the GreenRoom logo, are available for download at Ordway.org/media.

The Ordway's GreenRoom is an intensive musical theater training fellowship created by and for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) artists. The fellowship is open to Minnesota actors, dancers and singers who are 18 years and older and interested in expanding their performing arts skills into musical theater. GreenRoom is the first-of-its-kind in the state, with core classes focusing on acting, singing/vocal technique, movement and auditioning.

The Ordway is the arts epicenter of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and one of the leading nonprofit performing arts centers in the country. Founded on the belief that performing arts should be wide-ranging and accessible to all, the Ordway is home to a variety of performances that encompass the finest in Broadway musicals, concerts, dance and vocal artists. The Ordway serves thousands of children each year through its education programs and presents the annual Flint Hills Family Festival. Known as the most comfortable place to catch a show in Minnesota, the Ordway includes a magnificent 1,900-seat Music Theater, a state-of-the-art 1,100-seat Concert Hall and spacious lobbies. The Ordway is a proud member of the Arts Partnership, a collaboration comprising the Ordway, Minnesota Opera, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Schubert Club. The Ordway aims to reflect the communities it serves and address barriers to ensure everyone can experience the power of the performing arts.